Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season
FIA F3 News

Williams F1 junior O'Sullivan to join Prema for 2023 F3 season

Williams Formula 1 junior driver Zak O’Sullivan will join Prema for his second FIA Formula 3 season, moving over from Carlin.

Megan White
By:
Williams F1 junior O'Sullivan to join Prema for 2023 F3 season

The Briton, who finished 11th in the standings last season, will join the reigning teams’ champions in 2023.

O’Sullivan joined the Williams Driver Academy in January and went on to score two podiums in his rookie F3 campaign.

He drove with Prema at the Jerez post-season test, finishing second fastest on day two. His team-mates for 2023 have already been confirmed as graduating Formula Regional European champion Dino Beganovic and third-place finisher Paul Aron.

O’Sullivan said: "I am really excited to be joining PREMA for the 2023 FIA Formula 3 season. It will be a new environment for me, but PREMA's history says all we need to know, so hopefully, we can have a good year together.

“The first impressions in testing were good, and the pace was pretty strong.

“I was still learning the car as there are a few differences, getting to know all the team and the engineers, and learning some Italian as well!"

Last month, O’Sullivan had his first taste of F1 machinery at Silverstone as his prize for winning the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award.

O’Sullivan beat Louis Foster, Jonny Edgar and Oliver Bearman to last year's award, which also includes a prize of £200,000, after impressing in MSV Formula 2, BBM Ginetta LMP3 and Garage 59 Aston Martin GT3 machinery last year.

Team principal Rene Rosin said: “We are particularly looking forward to working with Zak. We are impressed by what he achieved in his maiden FIA F3 season and his career so far.

“He will bring in his experience, which is something we always really value, and he already did an outstanding job in post-season testing.

Zak O’Sullivan, Prema Racing

Zak O’Sullivan, Prema Racing

Photo by: Prema Powerteam

‘That will boost our preparations for 2023, and we are confident we will see Zak thrive in our environment.

“We are equally delighted to work with the Williams Driver Academy, and we are grateful for the trust they have put into us.”

Ferrari Academy driver Beganovic will make his F3 debut next season with Prema, having made his single-seater debut with the team in 2020 in Italian F4.

He graduated to FRECA the following year, finishing 13th, while also completing an Asian F3 campaign, where he finished seventh.

In 2022, Beganovic competed in both Formula Regional European and Asian Championships, finishing in fifth in the latter.

He sealed the European title 40 points clear of ART driver Gabriele Mini, scoring four wins and 12 podiums.

Mercedes junior Aron was the first driver to be confirmed for the team’s 2023 line-up last month, having also taken part in the post-season test.

Aron took his first steps in cars with Prema in Formula 4 in 2019, finishing third in the Italian championship.

He switched to ART Grand Prix for his move to the Formula Renault Eurocup in 2020, but returned to the Prema fold for FRECA in 2021, since when he has scored six race wins.

shares
comments
F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season
Previous article

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season
Megan White More
Megan White
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss Abu Dhabi Plus
FIA F2

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

Boschung to return to Campos for 2023 F2 season
FIA F2

Boschung to return to Campos for 2023 F2 season

Pourchaire "pretty sure" he wouldn’t be on 2023 F1 grid even with F2 title
FIA F2

Pourchaire "pretty sure" he wouldn’t be on 2023 F1 grid even with F2 title

Latest news

Leclerc surprised by “aggressive” Norris Brazil GP clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc surprised by “aggressive” Norris Brazil GP clash

Charles Leclerc admits that he was surprised to be punted into a spin by an “aggressive” Lando Norris early in the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Oliveira “didn’t do what I wanted to” with KTM in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Oliveira “didn’t do what I wanted to” with KTM in MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira leaves KTM on good terms but admits he “didn’t do what I wanted in terms of results” as he departs for Aprilia and RNF for the 2023 MotoGP season.

McLaren reveals tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale

McLaren has revealed its tweaked Formula 1 livery for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, showcasing the work of a Lebanese artist for its ‘Drive by Change’ campaign.

Alpine: Team game paid off in Brazil GP after driver “silliness” in F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Team game paid off in Brazil GP after driver “silliness” in F1 sprint

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer says good teamwork between Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso contributed to the strong score for the Enstone outfit in the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Plus

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

Prema Racing has long dominated FIA Formula 3, taking the teams’ title in two of the past three seasons. But its start to 2022 has been trickier than usual, and the answers lie in its qualifying performance

FIA F3
May 27, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Plus

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path Plus

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Joining the FIA Formula 3 grid as a rookie with a team new to the series could prove daunting for most, but then there aren't many drivers who have the extensive experience Franco Colapinto brings from his time racing sportscars. The Argentinian explains how his LMP2 experience is already helping him in 2022

FIA F3
Mar 27, 2022
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
Mar 18, 2022
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.