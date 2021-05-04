Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Victor Martins dominates day two of FIA F3 Barcelona test Next / How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives
FIA F3 News

Sargeant, Fittipaldi complete FIA F3 grid with Charouz

By:

Charouz Racing has completed its FIA Formula 3 driver lineup by announcing 2020 F3 title contender Logan Sargeant and Enzo Fittipaldi ahead of this weekend’s season opener in Barcelona.

Sargeant, Fittipaldi complete FIA F3 grid with Charouz

The Czech squad is the final team to lock in its roster for the F3 season, with the confirmation that Sargeant and Fittipaldi will join Formula Renault Eurocup graduate Reshad de Gerus coming just days before the first round at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

Sargeant joins Charouz after agonisingly losing out in a final weekend title showdown with Prema team-mate Oscar Piastri.

The American scored two wins to lead the standings mid-season, but failed to score in a nightmare penultimate round at Monza and trailed Piastri by eight points heading to the Mugello finale.

A sixth place finish in the opening race, with Piastri outside the points in 11th, meant the pair entered the final reversed grid race level on points - only for Sargeant to retire after lap one contact with Lirim Zendeli.

Piastri secured the title with seventh place, while Sargeant had to settle for third in the standings behind Theo Pourchaire.

Afters seeing his rivals progress to Formula 2, Sargeant’s hopes of continuing his single-seater career looked bleak, with a sportscar move on the horizon until Charouz came to the rescue.

The 20-year-old was called up to drive for the squad in the two pre-season tests in Austria and Spain before securing a deal to contest the full season.

"Early this year, I didn’t know if I was ever going to get in a race car again,” said Sargeant.

Race Winner Logan Sargeant, Prema Racing celebrates on the podium with the champagne

Race Winner Logan Sargeant, Prema Racing celebrates on the podium with the champagne

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“So I was honoured to get this opportunity from Charouz Racing System. I’m going to give it everything I have to put the car at the front and keep trying to build within the team.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

Sargeant will be joined by Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson, who finished 15th in his maiden season of F3 with HWA Racelab last year with a best finish of fourth in the Mugello finale.

The younger brother of Haas Formula 1 reserve driver and IndyCar racer Pietro, Fittipaldi won the 2018 Italian Formula 4 Championship before finishing runner-up to Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti in the 2019 Formula Regional European Championship.

Fittipaldi appears set to dovetail an F3 campaign alongside commitments in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship driving for RP Motorsport.

This weekend will mark Fittipaldi’s competitive debut at Charouz, after the team ran 2020 driver Michael Belov during pre-season testing.

"I am really happy for the chance that team owner Antonin Charouz and team manager Bob Vavrik gave me,” he said.

“It will definitely be a challenge since I didn’t do any of the pre-season testing, but I will do my best with this opportunity. I'm looking forward to the first race weekend in Barcelona.”

Enzo Fittipaldi, HWA Racelab

Enzo Fittipaldi, HWA Racelab

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Team owner Antonin Charouz added: “We are really satisfied with the line-up we’ve just finalised for the 2021 FIA F3 season, mixing talent and a good knowledge of the category.

“Logan was a top contender in 2020 and he confirmed his speed during the pre-season tests that we completed recently, helping us in the car set-up as well.

“Enzo, beyond his family name, is a racer with true potential. We'll do our best to unleash his qualities.

“I'm sure both Logan and Enzo are going to be also valuable references for Reshad, who, as a rookie, is approaching an important category step-up.

“His preparation in the last weeks has been very fruitful. Let's hope to enjoy a positive and entertaining season with all our guys.”

2021 FIA F3 Championship entry list

Prema Racing: Arthur Leclerc, Dennis Hauger, Olli Caldwell
Trident: David Schumacher, Clement Novalak, Jack Doohan
ART Grand Prix: Frederik Vesti, Aleksandr Smolyar, Juan Manuel Correa
Hitech Grand Prix: Jak Crawford, Ayumu Iwasa, Roman Stanek
HWA Racelab: Matteo Nannini, Rafael Villagomez, Oliver Rasmussen
MP Motorsport: Victor Martins, Caio Collet, Tijmen van der Helm
Campos Racing: Amaury Cordeel, Lorenzo Colombo, Laszlo Toth
Carlin Buzz Racing: Jonny Edgar, Ido Cohen, Kaylen Frederick
Jenzer Motorsport: Calan Williams, Pierre-Louis Chovet, Filip Ugran
Charouz Racing System: Logan Sargeant, Enzo Fittipaldi, Reshad de Gerus

shares
comments
Victor Martins dominates day two of FIA F3 Barcelona test

Previous article

Victor Martins dominates day two of FIA F3 Barcelona test

Next article

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Drivers Enzo Fittipaldi , Logan Sargeant
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
2
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus
F3

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

May 21, 2021
Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA
F2

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA

May 18, 2021
Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation
F3

Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation

May 17, 2021
Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus
F3

Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus

May 14, 2021
Novalak fastest on second day of Jerez F3 test
F3

Novalak fastest on second day of Jerez F3 test

May 13, 2021
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID Rally Italy
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach Monaco
FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus
BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020
Why "whirlwind" Tauranac's legacy will stand the test of time Plus

Why "whirlwind" Tauranac's legacy will stand the test of time

The passing of Ralt boss Ron Tauranac last week drew tributes from around the world, not least from the bosses of three prominent teams on whom the Australian designer made a lasting impression

FIA F3
Jul 24, 2020

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Latest news

The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus
FIA F3 FIA F3

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA
FIA F2 FIA F2

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA

Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation
FIA F3 FIA F3

Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation

Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus
FIA F3 FIA F3

Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.