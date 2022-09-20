Montoya, Fittipaldi among F3 Jerez post-season test lineup

Montoya, son of former Formula 1 driver and Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya, and Fittipaldi, the namesake son of the two-time F1 world champion, will take part in the first day of testing tomorrow at the Spanish circuit.

The three-day event features over 30 young drivers hoping to take part in the championship in 2023, at least 10 of whom have already competed in the series.

2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner Zak O’Sullivan, who finished 11th in the standings in 2022 with Carlin, will take part in the test with reigning teams’ champion Prema. Franco Colapinto, who won a race this season with Van Amersfoort Racing, will try out with MP Motorsport.

Jonny Edgar, who competed with Trident in 2022, will move to MP Motorsport for the test, with Kaylen Frederick moving from Hitech to ART.

Reece Ushijima, who drove for VAR this season, will take part for Hitech, with Francesco Pizzi driving for Campos and Hunter Yeany taking part with Carlin.

Only three drivers will remain with the same team for the test: Rafael Villagomez with VAR, Pepe Marti at Campos and Gregoire Saucy for ART.

The test also features Oliver Goethe, who leads the Euroformula Open standings with three rounds remaining and made his F3 debut with Campos at the Hungaroring before finishing fourth in the Spa feature race.

Montoya, Christian Mansell and Alessandro Famularo also took part in F3 rounds in 2022 with Campos and Charouz respectively.

Dino Beganovic and Paul Aron, currently first and third in Formula Regional European Championship, will test for Prema, while second-placed Gabriele Mini will drive for Hitech.

13 of the 31 drivers taking part on day one currently drive in FRECA, with others participating in Euroformula, ADAC and Italian F4.

Two drivers currently competing in the GB3 Championship will participate in the test – Joel Granfors and Roberto Faria, who drive for Fortec and Carlin respectively in the British series.

Team Driver Racing currently Academy Trident Leonardo Fornaroli FRECA - Trident Gabriel Bortoleto FRECA - R-ace Oliver Goethe Euroformula - Motopark Prema Paul Aron FRECA - Prema Mercedes Zak O'Sullivan F3 - Carlin Williams Dino Beganovic FRECA - Prema Ferrari ART Kaylen Frederick F3 - Hitech Gregoire Saucy F3 - ART Nikola Tsolov Spanish F4 - Campos Alpine (affiliate) MP Franco Colapinto F3 - VAR Jonny Edgar F3 - Trident Red Bull Mari Boya FRECA - ART Charouz Alessandro Famularo FRECA - VAR Emerson Fittipaldi Jr ADAC and Italian F4 - VAR Nicola Marinangeli FRECA - Evans GP / Euroformula - VAR Hitech Sebastian Montoya FRECA - Prema Gabriele Mini FRECA - ART Reece Ushijima F3 - VAR Campos Christian Mansell Euroformula - CryptoTower Francesco Pizzi F3 - Charouz Pepe Marti F3 - Campos Jenzer Alex Garcia Euroformula - Motopark Taylor Barnard ADAC F4 - PHM Nikita Bedrin ADAC F4 - PHM Carlin Hunter Yeany F3 - Campos Joel Granfors GB3 - Fortec Arias Deukmedjian ADAC and Italian F4 - VAR VAR Noel Leon FRECA - Arden Red Bull Rafael Villagomez F3 - VAR Roberto Faria GB3 - Carlin Sauber