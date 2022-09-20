Tickets Subscribe
How a red-flagged race determined F3 champion Martins' destiny
FIA F3 News

Montoya, Fittipaldi among F3 Jerez post-season test lineup

Sebastian Montoya and Emerson Fittipaldi Jr are among those confirmed to take place in the FIA Formula 3 post-season test at Jerez.

Megan White
By:
Montoya, Fittipaldi among F3 Jerez post-season test lineup

Montoya, son of former Formula 1 driver and Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya, and Fittipaldi, the namesake son of the two-time F1 world champion, will take part in the first day of testing tomorrow at the Spanish circuit.

The three-day event features over 30 young drivers hoping to take part in the championship in 2023, at least 10 of whom have already competed in the series.

2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner Zak O’Sullivan, who finished 11th in the standings in 2022 with Carlin, will take part in the test with reigning teams’ champion Prema. Franco Colapinto, who won a race this season with Van Amersfoort Racing, will try out with MP Motorsport.

Jonny Edgar, who competed with Trident in 2022, will move to MP Motorsport for the test, with Kaylen Frederick moving from Hitech to ART.

Reece Ushijima, who drove for VAR this season, will take part for Hitech, with Francesco Pizzi driving for Campos and Hunter Yeany taking part with Carlin.

Only three drivers will remain with the same team for the test: Rafael Villagomez with VAR, Pepe Marti at Campos and Gregoire Saucy for ART.

The test also features Oliver Goethe, who leads the Euroformula Open standings with three rounds remaining and made his F3 debut with Campos at the Hungaroring before finishing fourth in the Spa feature race.

Montoya, Christian Mansell and Alessandro Famularo also took part in F3 rounds in 2022 with Campos and Charouz respectively.

Dino Beganovic and Paul Aron, currently first and third in Formula Regional European Championship, will test for Prema, while second-placed Gabriele Mini will drive for Hitech.

13 of the 31 drivers taking part on day one currently drive in FRECA, with others participating in Euroformula, ADAC and Italian F4.

Two drivers currently competing in the GB3 Championship will participate in the test – Joel Granfors and Roberto Faria, who drive for Fortec and Carlin respectively in the British series.

Team Driver Racing currently Academy
Trident Leonardo Fornaroli FRECA - Trident  
  Gabriel Bortoleto FRECA - R-ace  
  Oliver Goethe Euroformula - Motopark  
Prema Paul Aron FRECA - Prema Mercedes
  Zak O'Sullivan F3 - Carlin Williams
  Dino Beganovic FRECA - Prema Ferrari
ART Kaylen Frederick F3 - Hitech  
  Gregoire Saucy F3 - ART  
  Nikola Tsolov Spanish F4 - Campos Alpine (affiliate)
MP  Franco Colapinto F3 - VAR  
  Jonny Edgar F3 - Trident Red Bull
  Mari Boya FRECA - ART  
Charouz Alessandro Famularo FRECA - VAR  
  Emerson Fittipaldi Jr ADAC and Italian F4 - VAR  
  Nicola Marinangeli FRECA - Evans GP / Euroformula - VAR  
Hitech Sebastian Montoya FRECA - Prema  
  Gabriele Mini FRECA - ART  
  Reece Ushijima F3 - VAR  
Campos Christian Mansell Euroformula - CryptoTower  
  Francesco Pizzi F3 - Charouz  
  Pepe Marti F3 - Campos  
Jenzer Alex Garcia Euroformula - Motopark  
  Taylor Barnard ADAC F4 - PHM  
  Nikita Bedrin ADAC F4 - PHM  
Carlin Hunter Yeany F3 - Campos  
  Joel Granfors GB3 - Fortec  
  Arias Deukmedjian ADAC and Italian F4 - VAR  
VAR Noel Leon FRECA - Arden Red Bull
  Rafael Villagomez F3 - VAR  
  Roberto Faria GB3 - Carlin Sauber
How a red-flagged race determined F3 champion Martins' destiny
Previous article

How a red-flagged race determined F3 champion Martins' destiny
Montoya, Fittipaldi among F3 Jerez post-season test lineup
Sebastian Montoya and Emerson Fittipaldi Jr are among those confirmed to take place in the FIA Formula 3 post-season test at Jerez.

