FIA F3 Bahrain

Ferrari junior Beganovic identifies areas to "fix" for 2024 F3 title bid

Dino Beganovic believes he has identified the key areas he needs to “fix” after a faltering end to his rookie Formula 3 season.

Sam Hall
Upd:
Dino Beganovic, Prema Racing

Dino Beganovic, Prema Racing

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari junior driver Beganovic is the highest-placed returning driver in F3 this year after ending 2023 in sixth place and has therefore been earmarked as one of the early title favourites.

But his rookie campaign ended on somewhat of a sour note as he picked up just two points from the final four outings, seeing him drop out of the battle for second overall.

“Finishing sixth last year, there were a lot of positives to take from that season, but in the end, I was not happy with how it finished,” said Beganovic.

“We were in a good place during most of the year and then the last couple of rounds were really not good. That is what I’m trying to fix this year – to take the positives from last year and just fix the stuff that was less good.

“It doesn’t give me more pressure, at least I don’t see it like that. It gives me a boost of confidence that I know I’m up there within the top drivers and that I can do an even better job this year.”

Although Logan Sargeant proved that spending three years in F3 does not rule out a future in F1, it is rare for drivers to spend more than two years in the category before progressing to the next stage of their development.

Podium: third place Dino Beganovic, Prema Racing

Podium: third place Dino Beganovic, Prema Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked by Autosport about the importance of an eye-catching season, the Italian added: “Obviously, it’s an important year after finishing sixth last year. I’m looking to step up and I have all the tools to do that, having my team behind me since we are starting our fifth year together.

“We have a lot of trust in the team. I love the support from them and I think that’s what also can make a big part of this year, working well together and having the support between us.

“Yeah, it’s an important year but I’m just focusing race-by-race on doing a good job and it will be fine in the end.”

Beganovic will be joined in the Ferrari family next year by Lewis Hamilton. Although excited at the prospect of being able to learn directly from the seven-time champion, he hasn’t allowed this future opportunity to become a present distraction.

“First of all, it’s very cool that Lewis in the future will join Ferrari,” he said. “It’s something that I didn’t expect but I haven’t seen anything change in the team so far. We will have to see what happens next.”

