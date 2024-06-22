All Series
Race report
FIA F3 Barcelona

F3 Spain: Boya takes advantage of Trident implosion for maiden win

Mari Boya scored his maiden F3 victory in the Spanish sprint race in Barcelona as Trident team-mates collide in battle for lead.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
1020242131-LAT-20240622-F32405_094437_U1A5727

Mari Boya topped the F3 podium for the first time, securing only his second career top-three finish in a relatively straightforward affair for the Campos driver after early contact between Santiago Ramos and Sami Meguetounif cleared the path for the Spaniard.

Alex Dunne (MP Motorsport) and Oliver Goethe (Campos) joined him in the top three, although the former’s position remains provisional as he is subject to a post-race investigation for a false start.

Following a post-qualifying track limits penalty for Sebastian Montoya, Trident saw drivers Ramos and Meguetounif promoted onto the front row. But any hope of victory disintegrated with a third lap collision between the team-mates.

With DRS enabled at the start of the lap, Meguetounif had the run on Ramos, who was defending the inside line, into Turn 1. Despite space being left, Meguetounif took to the grass on the inside, lost control and was forced to retire with damage after the pair collided.

Ramos was able to recover to the pits with a puncture but rejoined at the back of the pack, with Meguetounif handed a five-place grid penalty post-race which will apply for the next race he participates in.

In the mayhem, Nikita Bedrin (AIX Racing) and Callum Voisin (Rodin) also made contact at the same corner – both of whom retired. Both incidents are subject to a post-race investigation.

The beneficiary was home driver Boya, who led the way from Dunne and Goethe when action resumed on lap eight.

Photo by: Zak Mauger - Motorsport Images

While all eyes had been on the action at the front, Montoya had made rapid progress, climbing from P27 to P15 by the time of the safety car. And this progress continued after the intervention, with Nikola Tsolov, Luke Browning and Christian Mansell all falling victim to the fast-charging Colombian by lap 13.

But this was all for nothing, when contact with Gabriele Mini (Prema) on lap 18 on the exit of Turn 4 as the lines of both drivers converged resulted in a right front puncture to the Prema, leaving Mini unable to avoid taking the pair into the gravel and out of the race.

At the front, Boya had survived an attack from Dunne after a period of tyre saving. There was now, however, an asterisk hanging over the on-track action as Dunne – along with Christian Mansell (ART), Bedrin, Charlie Wurz (Jenzer), Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak (AIX Racing), Sophia Floersch (Van Amersfoort Racing), Kacper Sztuka (MP Motorsport) and Piotr Wisnicki (Rodin) – was under investigation for a false start.

With the clear-up unable to be completed within the 21-lap distance, the race finished behind the safety car, with Boya left unchallenged to claim his first F3 victory and become the ninth different winner from nine races on the 99th race in the category's history.

But the race winner and his team were summoned to the stewards after it was found his car was fitted with a front plank which was marked, but not nominated for the car, putting his win currently in doubt.

Despite his retirement, Mini retained his lead in the championship on 72 points, with Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident) second three points back and Luke Browning (Hitech) third after failing to score in P12.

F3 Spain - Sprint race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
M. Boya Campos Racing
 12 21

38'11.211

   153.462        
2
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
 9 21

+0.453

38'11.664

 0.453 153.432        
3
O. Goethe Campos Racing
 10 21

+0.828

38'12.039

 0.375 153.407        
4
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 21

+1.068

38'12.279

 0.240 153.391        
5
L. Van ART Grand Prix
 24 21

+1.263

38'12.474

 0.195 153.378        
6
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
 20 21

+1.735

38'12.946

 0.472 153.346        
7
L. Fornaroli Trident
 4 21

+1.893

38'13.104

 0.158 153.336        
8
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 1 21

+2.197

38'13.408

 0.304 153.315        
9
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
 3 21

+2.698

38'13.909

 0.501 153.282        
10
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
 7 21

+2.964

38'14.175

 0.266 153.264        
11
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
 23 21

+3.111

38'14.322

 0.147 153.254        
12
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 14 21

+3.375

38'14.586

 0.264 153.237        
13
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 25 21

+3.936

38'15.147

 0.561 153.199        
14
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 21

+4.213

38'15.424

 0.277 153.181        
15
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
 31 21

+4.652

38'15.863

 0.439 153.151        
16
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
 17 21

+4.982

38'16.193

 0.330 153.129        
17
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
 28 21

+5.287

38'16.498

 0.305 153.109        
18
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 22 21

+5.787

38'16.998

 0.500 153.076        
19
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
 19 21

+6.938

38'18.149

 1.151 152.999        
20 Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 21

+7.117

38'18.328

 0.179 152.987        
21
S. Ramos Trident
 6 21

+7.370

38'18.581

 0.253 152.970        
22
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
 18 21

+7.849

38'19.060

 0.479 152.938        
23
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
 8 21

+8.566

38'19.777

 0.717 152.891        
24
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
 30 21

+8.760

38'19.971

 0.194 152.878        
25
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
 26 21

+16.556

38'27.767

 7.796 152.361        
dnf
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
 2 17

4 laps

         Accident  
dnf Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 17

4 laps

         Accident  
dnf
S. Meguetounif Trident
 5 2

19 laps

         Accident  
dnf
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
 29 2

19 laps

         Accident  
dnf
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
 27 2

19 laps

         Accident  
View full results  

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
