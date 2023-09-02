F3 Monza: Colapinto wins Italian sprint after lap one chaos
Franco Colapinto took his second Formula 3 win of the year at Monza, fending off challenges from both team-mate Mari Boya and newly-crowned champion Gabriel Bortoleto.
The MP Motorsport drivers tussled over the lead, swapping places several times during the 18-lap sprint race, but Williams junior Colapinto had the upper hand.
Boya snatched the lead from poleman Colapinto off the line, but racing was quickly neutralised after Caio Collet, Paul Aron and Jonny Edgar collided further back.
Racing resumed on lap five, with third-place runner Gregoire Saucy (ART) closing on the pair before contact from Zak O’Sullivan (Prema) scuppered his chances.
Colapinto took the lead on lap 10 down to Turn 1, but Boya bounced back two laps later to reclaim the lead before he was again passed the following tour.
The Argentinian then built enough gap to hold off Boya before Bortoleto (Trident) swept into second at the Variante della Roggia, leaving Boya to take third.
Colapinto and Boya were promoted to the front row after all three Hitech cars were disqualified from yesterday’s qualifying session, relegating them to the back of the grid.
The Rodin Carlin cars of Francesco Simonazzi and Ido Cohen were also disqualified after all five drivers were found to be in breach of the FIA International Sporting Code after their tyres were changed whilst the cars were under parc ferme regulations.
Gabriel Bortoleto, Trident
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
Saucy, who had been on reverse-grid pole, was boosted two places for Sunday’s race, dropping him to third for the sprint.
Boya took the lead off the line before the collision behind paused the action.
Van Amersfoort Racing driver Collet had clipped Aron’s rear-left wheel, forcing the Prema driver into a spin where he collected Edgar’s MP Motorsport-run car.
Collet received a 10-second penalty for the collision, with the other two drivers forced to retire.
Racing resumed on lap five, with O’Sullivan making solid progress, taking two places in five corners to run fourth.
Saucy began to close on Boya and Colapinto before his contact from O’Sullivan, which gave him a rear-left puncture and handed O’Sullivan a 10-second penalty, as Colapinto retook the lead ahead.
Though Boya repeated the move the following lap, taking back the lead, Colapinto passed him back on lap 13 to reclaim control.
Oliver Goethe, Trident
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
Colapinto cleared a large enough gap to maintain his lead, with Boya unable to pass down to Turn 1, before he was passed by Bortoleto on the final lap at the second chicane.
Taylor Barnard was fourth for Jenzer Motorsport, with Hitech’s Luke Browning fifth after a superb charge from 27th on the grid, having been disqualified from qualifying.
Trident’s Leonardo Fornaroli was sixth, with team-mate Oliver Goethe seventh despite a brief run through the escape road at Turn 1 in the closing stages.
Gabriele Mini (Hitech), Campos driver Christian Mansell and Nikola Tsolov (ART) completed the top 10, with O’Sullivan relegated to 12th by his penalty.
F3 Monza Sprint Results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|F. Colapinto Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport
|10
|18
|-
|10
|2
|
G. Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto Trident
|5
|18
|+1.300
|1.300
|9
|3
|
M. Boya Mari Boya MP Motorsport
|11
|18
|+2.100
|0.800
|8
|4
|
T. Barnard Taylor Barnard Jenzer Motorsport
|27
|18
|+2.300
|0.200
|7
|5
|
L. Browning Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|18
|+3.200
|0.900
|6
|6
|
L. Fornaroli Leonardo Fornaroli Trident
|4
|18
|+6.100
|2.900
|5
|7
|
O. Goethe Oliver Goethe Trident
|6
|18
|+8.000
|1.900
|4
|1
|8
|
G. Minì Gabriele Minì Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|18
|+9.800
|1.800
|3
|9
|
C. Mansell Christian Mansell Campos Racing
|24
|18
|+11.000
|1.200
|2
|10
|
N. Tsolov Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix
|9
|18
|+11.400
|0.400
|1
|11
|R. Villagomez Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing
|18
|18
|+12.100
|0.700
|12
|Z. O'Sullivan Zak O'Sullivan Prema Powerteam
|3
|18
|+12.400
|0.300
|13
|S. Montoya Sebastian Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|18
|+12.700
|0.300
|14
|
D. Beganovic Dino Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|2
|18
|+16.200
|3.500
|15
|
J. Dufek Joshua Dufek Campos Racing
|25
|18
|+16.500
|0.300
|16
|
N. Bedrin Nikita Bedrin Jenzer Motorsport
|26
|18
|+20.000
|3.500
|17
|S. Flörsch Sophia Flörsch PHM Racing by Charouz
|29
|18
|+20.300
|0.300
|18
|A. Garcia Alex Garcia Jenzer Motorsport
|28
|18
|+21.200
|0.900
|19
|
F. Simonazzi Francesco Simonazzi Rodin Carlin
|21
|18
|+21.700
|0.500
|20
|C. Collet Caio Collet Van Amersfoort Racing
|17
|18
|+23.600
|1.900
|1
|21
|K. Frederick Kaylen Frederick ART Grand Prix
|7
|18
|+30.900
|7.300
|22
|I. Cohen Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin
|22
|18
|+33.300
|2.400
|23
|G. Saucy Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix
|8
|18
|+1'36.900
|1'03.600
|1
|dnf
|
R. Faria Roberto Faria PHM Racing by Charouz
|30
|15
|3 laps
|1
|Retirement
|dnf
|
O. Gray Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin
|20
|11
|7 laps
|1
|Retirement
|dnf
|
T. Smith Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|19
|10
|8 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
M. Shin Michael Shin PHM Racing by Charouz
|31
|2
|16 laps
|1
|Retirement
|dnf
|
P. Martí Pepe Martí Campos Racing
|23
|14
|Retirement
|dnf
|J. Edgar Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport
|12
|14
|Retirement
|dnf
|
P. Aron Paul Aron Prema Powerteam
|1
|14
|Retirement
|View full results
The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge
The rising star getting back on track
Latest news
Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti
Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti
IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice
Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice
IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash
IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory The British trio hunting for F3 title glory
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.