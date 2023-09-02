Subscribe
F3 Monza: Colapinto wins Italian sprint after lap one chaos

Franco Colapinto took his second Formula 3 win of the year at Monza, fending off challenges from both team-mate Mari Boya and newly-crowned champion Gabriel Bortoleto.

Megan White
By:
Franco Colapinto, MP Motorsport

The MP Motorsport drivers tussled over the lead, swapping places several times during the 18-lap sprint race, but Williams junior Colapinto had the upper hand.

Boya snatched the lead from poleman Colapinto off the line, but racing was quickly neutralised after Caio Collet, Paul Aron and Jonny Edgar collided further back.

Racing resumed on lap five, with third-place runner Gregoire Saucy (ART) closing on the pair before contact from Zak O’Sullivan (Prema) scuppered his chances.

Colapinto took the lead on lap 10 down to Turn 1, but Boya bounced back two laps later to reclaim the lead before he was again passed the following tour.

The Argentinian then built enough gap to hold off Boya before Bortoleto (Trident) swept into second at the Variante della Roggia, leaving Boya to take third.

Colapinto and Boya were promoted to the front row after all three Hitech cars were disqualified from yesterday’s qualifying session, relegating them to the back of the grid.

The Rodin Carlin cars of Francesco Simonazzi and Ido Cohen were also disqualified after all five drivers were found to be in breach of the FIA International Sporting Code after their tyres were changed whilst the cars were under parc ferme regulations.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Trident

Gabriel Bortoleto, Trident

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Saucy, who had been on reverse-grid pole, was boosted two places for Sunday’s race, dropping him to third for the sprint.

Boya took the lead off the line before the collision behind paused the action.

Van Amersfoort Racing driver Collet had clipped Aron’s rear-left wheel, forcing the Prema driver into a spin where he collected Edgar’s MP Motorsport-run car.

Collet received a 10-second penalty for the collision, with the other two drivers forced to retire.

Racing resumed on lap five, with O’Sullivan making solid progress, taking two places in five corners to run fourth.

Saucy began to close on Boya and Colapinto before his contact from O’Sullivan, which gave him a rear-left puncture and handed O’Sullivan a 10-second penalty, as Colapinto retook the lead ahead.

Though Boya repeated the move the following lap, taking back the lead, Colapinto passed him back on lap 13 to reclaim control.

Oliver Goethe, Trident

Oliver Goethe, Trident

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Colapinto cleared a large enough gap to maintain his lead, with Boya unable to pass down to Turn 1, before he was passed by Bortoleto on the final lap at the second chicane.

Taylor Barnard was fourth for Jenzer Motorsport, with Hitech’s Luke Browning fifth after a superb charge from 27th on the grid, having been disqualified from qualifying.

Trident’s Leonardo Fornaroli was sixth, with team-mate Oliver Goethe seventh despite a brief run through the escape road at Turn 1 in the closing stages.

Gabriele Mini (Hitech), Campos driver Christian Mansell and Nikola Tsolov (ART) completed the top 10, with O’Sullivan relegated to 12th by his penalty.

F3 Monza Sprint Results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 Argentina F. Colapinto Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport 10 18 -       10    
2
G. Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto Trident
 5 18 +1.300 1.300     9    
3
M. Boya Mari Boya MP Motorsport
 11 18 +2.100 0.800     8    
4
T. Barnard Taylor Barnard Jenzer Motorsport
 27 18 +2.300 0.200     7    
5
L. Browning Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 18 +3.200 0.900     6    
6
L. Fornaroli Leonardo Fornaroli Trident
 4 18 +6.100 2.900     5    
7
O. Goethe Oliver Goethe Trident
 6 18 +8.000 1.900     4   1
8
G. Minì Gabriele Minì Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 18 +9.800 1.800     3    
9
C. Mansell Christian Mansell Campos Racing
 24 18 +11.000 1.200     2    
10
N. Tsolov Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 9 18 +11.400 0.400     1    
11 Mexico R. Villagomez Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 18 18 +12.100 0.700          
12 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan Zak O'Sullivan Prema Powerteam 3 18 +12.400 0.300          
13 Colombia S. Montoya Sebastian Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight 14 18 +12.700 0.300          
14
D. Beganovic Dino Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 2 18 +16.200 3.500          
15
J. Dufek Joshua Dufek Campos Racing
 25 18 +16.500 0.300          
16
N. Bedrin Nikita Bedrin Jenzer Motorsport
 26 18 +20.000 3.500          
17 Germany S. Flörsch Sophia Flörsch PHM Racing by Charouz 29 18 +20.300 0.300          
18 A. Garcia Alex Garcia Jenzer Motorsport 28 18 +21.200 0.900          
19
F. Simonazzi Francesco Simonazzi Rodin Carlin
 21 18 +21.700 0.500          
20 Brazil C. Collet Caio Collet Van Amersfoort Racing 17 18 +23.600 1.900   1      
21 United States K. Frederick Kaylen Frederick ART Grand Prix 7 18 +30.900 7.300          
22 Israel I. Cohen Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin 22 18 +33.300 2.400          
23 Switzerland G. Saucy Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix 8 18 +1'36.900 1'03.600   1      
dnf
R. Faria Roberto Faria PHM Racing by Charouz
 30 15 3 laps     1   Retirement  
dnf
O. Gray Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin
 20 11 7 laps     1   Retirement  
dnf
T. Smith Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 19 10 8 laps         Retirement  
dnf
M. Shin Michael Shin PHM Racing by Charouz
 31 2 16 laps     1   Retirement  
dnf
P. Martí Pepe Martí Campos Racing
 23 14           Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom J. Edgar Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport 12 14           Retirement  
dnf
P. Aron Paul Aron Prema Powerteam
 1 14           Retirement  
View full results  
