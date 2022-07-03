Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F3 Britain: Hadjar seals sprint victory after late Martins pass
FIA F3 / Silverstone Race report

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan, Bearman for feature race win

Arthur Leclerc took his first FIA Formula 3 win of the season at Silverstone, holding off polesitter Zak O’Sullivan to win Sunday’s feature race.

Megan White
By:
The Prema Racing driver started alongside the Carlin rookie, who held the lead for the first two laps.

Leclerc briefly took the lead on lap two, but was forced to give the position back as he passed as the safety car was deployed.

But the Monegasque retook the lead several laps later, and held off the home favourite to take his third series win, while O’Sullivan took his maiden podium.

A late charge from Ollie Bearman almost denied O’Sullivan of second, with a last second lunge at the line almost causing contact between the pair, but the Prema rookie settled for third.

O’Sullivan had a clear getaway off the line, with Bearman up two places on the first lap, having started sixth.

The safety car was deployed early on after Franco Colapinto went off at Luffield, neutralising the race while his Van Amersfoort Racing car was cleared from the barriers.

Racing resumed on lap three, with Isack Hadjar and Kaylen Frederick tussling for sixth place.

O’Sullivan held the lead, but Leclerc was close on his back, and took the lead into Club on lap six.

Further back, Jak Crawford (Prema) was pushed wide while battling Hadjar for fifth, while Jonny Edgar had made up six places to eighth on his return to racing.

The safety car was deployed again on lap 10 after Rafael Villagomez and Nazim Azman made contact, breaking Villagomez’s front wing and sending it under his front wheels, careering him into the barriers at Turn 9.

Isack Hadjar, Hitech GP

Isack Hadjar, Hitech GP

Photo by: FIA F3

Roman Stanek’s race was also ended after contact with ART’s Gregoire Saucy.

The green flags were waved again on lap 15, with Victor Martins and Frederick tussling for eighth place before the Frenchman moved through, heading into a battle with Crawford for seventh while Frederick went wide and dropped to 11th.

By lap 19, a train had built up, with the top five all running close together, led by Leclerc.

Bearman snatched third place from Caio Collet at Stowe on the penultimate lap before attempting to pass O’Sullivan, but settling for third at the line for his second podium of the season.

Collet finished in fourth, with Hadjar and Crawford in fifth and sixth respectively. Championhip leader Martins was seventh, with Edgar taking eighth having started in 14th.

David Vidales and Reece Ushijima, who took his first series podium in Saturday’s sprint, rounded off the top 10.

F3 Britain feature race: Full results

Cla Driver Team Gap Points
1 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam    
2 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan Carlin 0.900  
3 Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 0.900  
4 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1.200  
5 Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 1.600  
6 Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 2.300  
7 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 4.000  
8 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 4.600  
9 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 5.800  
10 Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 6.600  
11 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 8.000  
12 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 9.800  
13 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 14.300  
14 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15.000  
15 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 15.500  
16 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 16.500  
17 Italy Enzo Trulli Carlin 17.100  
18 United States Brad Benavides Carlin 17.500  
19 Filip Ugran Netherlands MP Motorsport 17.900  
20 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 20.100  
21 Hunter Yeany Spain Campos Racing 20.400  
22 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24.300  
23 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 27.300  
24 Pepe Martí Spain Campos Racing 29.400  
25 Zdenek Chovanec Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 30.100  
  Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP    
  Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing    
  Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident    
  United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix    
  Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing    
View full results
