F3 Bahrain: Mini secures pole on debut ahead of Bortoleto
Gabriele Mini secured the first pole position of the 2023 Formula 3 season, with the rookie driver taking the top spot for Hitech Pulse-Eight on his series debut.
The Alpine Academy driver set a 1m47.055s two minutes from the end of the session which no other drivers were able to better.
Mini, who finished second in Formula Regional European championship last season, moved to the top of the times early during the 30-minute qualifying session ahead of series returnee Pepe Marti (Campos Racing).
At the halfway mark, the Frenchman was the only driver to set a sub 1m48s time, and improved on his second attempt to recapture provisional pole before again bettering his time to take the top spot.
Despite a risky early final run while others behind him improved on their times, Mini had done enough to secure pole on his debut.
He led the session ahead of Trident’s Gabriel Bortoleto, who topped practice earlier in the day, and Gregoire Saucy, who continues for his second season in F3 with ART Grand Prix.
Mini was one of 19 rookies driving in the session, and led from early on at Sakhir.
He was briefly toppled by Bortoleto, before his first time was deleted, and despite a difficult second run managed to retain the top spot.
Gregoire Saucy, ART Grand Prix
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
Fellow Hitech driver Sebastian Montoya slotted into second, with Taylor Barnard in third for Jenzer Motorsport.
Zak O’Sullivan was next to take the lead for Prema Racing, having joined the Italian outfit from Carlin this year, before Caio Collet (Van Amersfoort Racing) took the top spot.
Third-year driver Collet was quickly demoted once again by Mini, who set a 1m47.118s benchmark while Montoya returned to second.
Mini then improved again to a 1m47.055s before returning to the pits while the rest of the field set their final laps.
Saucy came very close to his best time with two minutes remaining, as did Bortoleto with a 1m47.112s, but Mini retained the top spot for his debut pole.
Reigning Euroformula Open champion Oliver Goethe will line up fourth for Campos Racing, with team-mate and fellow rookie Hugh Barter in fifth.
Kaylen Frederick, who joins ART from Carlin for his second F3 season, will start Sunday’s race from sixth, with Trident’s Leonardo Fornaroli in seventh place, with the Prema trio of Dino Beganovic, Paul Aron and O’Sullivan rounding off the top 10.
Marti will start on reverse-grid pole for Saturday’s sprint race ahead of Collet.
F3 Bahrain - Qualifying results
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Gabriele Minì
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|11
|1'47.055
|2
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Trident
|12
|1'47.112
|0.057
|0.057
|3
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|10
|1'47.166
|0.111
|0.054
|4
|Oliver Goethe
|Trident
|12
|1'47.190
|0.135
|0.024
|5
|Hugh Barter
|Campos Racing
|12
|1'47.274
|0.219
|0.084
|6
|Kaylen Frederick
|ART Grand Prix
|11
|1'47.283
|0.228
|0.009
|7
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|Trident
|12
|1'47.290
|0.235
|0.007
|8
|Dino Beganovic
|Prema Powerteam
|11
|1'47.320
|0.265
|0.030
|9
|Paul Aron
|Prema Powerteam
|11
|1'47.322
|0.267
|0.002
|10
|Zak O'Sullivan
|Prema Powerteam
|11
|1'47.344
|0.289
|0.022
|11
|Caio Collet
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|12
|1'47.371
|0.316
|0.027
|12
|Pepe Martí
|Campos Racing
|12
|1'47.391
|0.336
|0.020
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsport
|12
|1'47.398
|0.343
|0.007
|14
|Christian Mansell
|Campos Racing
|12
|1'47.451
|0.396
|0.053
|15
|Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|12
|1'47.476
|0.421
|0.025
|16
|Jonny Edgar
|MP Motorsport
|12
|1'47.535
|0.480
|0.059
|17
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|10
|1'47.593
|0.538
|0.058
|18
|Luke Browning
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|12
|1'47.694
|0.639
|0.101
|19
|Mari Boya
|MP Motorsport
|12
|1'47.885
|0.830
|0.191
|20
|Rafael Villagomez
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|13
|1'47.950
|0.895
|0.065
|21
|Oliver Gray
|Rodin Carlin
|12
|1'48.200
|1.145
|0.250
|22
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer Motorsport
|12
|1'48.203
|1.148
|0.003
|23
|Piotr Wiśnicki
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|11
|1'48.515
|1.460
|0.312
|24
|Sophia Flörsch
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|11
|1'48.659
|1.604
|0.144
|25
|Ido Cohen
|Rodin Carlin
|12
|1'48.665
|1.610
|0.006
|26
|Hunter Yeany
|Rodin Carlin
|12
|1'48.685
|1.630
|0.020
|27
|Tommy Smith
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|11
|1'48.687
|1.632
|0.002
|28
|Alex Garcia
|Jenzer Motorsport
|11
|1'49.184
|2.129
|0.497
|29
|Roberto Faria
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|11
|1'49.465
|2.410
|0.281
|30
|Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer Motorsport
|11
|2'01.193
|14.138
|11.728
View full results
Results to follow
