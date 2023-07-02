Subscribe
F3 Austria: O’Sullivan wins out in thrilling five-way Red Bull Ring tussle

Zak O’Sullivan secured his third Formula 3 win of the season race in the Austrian feature race after a five-way last-lap battle.

Race winner Zak O'Sullivan

The Prema Racing driver lined up sixth, making up a place on the first lap before an early safety car.

He was then able to capitalise on contact between poleman Gregoire Saucy (ART) and his team-mate Paul Aron to move into the podium places.

The 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year was then able to pass fellow Prema driver Dino Beganovic for second on lap 14, before taking the lead from championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto the following tour.

Despite a very close final lap fight between Williams Academy member O’Sullivan, Bortoleto, Franco Colapinto (MP Motorsport), Hitech driver Sebastian Montoya and Caio Collet (VAR), it was O’Sullivan who emerged victorious.

Bortoleto held on for second for Trident, with Collet taking the final podium place after contact between Montoya and Colapinto at Turn 6 saw the Red Bull junior shoot across the gravel, falling to 10th, while Colapinto finished fourth.

Saucy lined up on pole for Sunday’s race, which took place in far drier conditions than Saturday’s mixed action.

Despite Williams juniors O’Sullivan and Colapinto making brief contact at Turn 3, the pair continued, before the safety car was deployed as Gabriele Mini (Hitech) ran off at Turn 4.

The Alpine Academy member became beached after contact with the rear of Luke Browning (Hitech), who was forced to pit with a puncture.

Racing resumed on lap five, with Saucy getting a good jump on the rest of the field, while further back Collet and Kaylen Frederick (ART) tussled for seventh.

Beganovic, who started second, closed on Saucy out front before making the move at Turn 4 on lap seven to take control of the race.

But the Prema driver began to struggle with his tyres, allowing the pack to close, before Saucy and Aron made contact at Turn 4, the latter’s front wing handing the Frenchman a puncture and dropping both out of contention.

Bortoleto, who had inherited second, then took the lead on lap 13 at Turn 4, before Beganovic fell to third as O’Sullivan moved into second place next time round.

O’Sullivan closed on Bortoleto before taking the lead himself on lap 15, with Colapinto moving into third at Turn 4 the following lap as Beganovic’s tyre woes continued, with Collet also passing him on lap 18.

Montoya then also passed the Swede, taking fifth at Turn 7 on lap 18 despite a brief foray onto the gravel, taking fourth several laps later from Collet.

But it was a similar move at Turn 6 on the final lap which saw Montoya’s race ruined, making contact with Colapinto to see both fall out of the podium places. Collet profited for third, with Colapinto fourth ahead of Beganovic.

Jonny Edgar finished sixth for MP Motorsport, with Campos Racing pair Christian Mansell and Hugh Barter in seventh and eighth. 

Sophia Floersch scored her first points of the year for PHM Racing by Charouz in ninth, with Montoya in 10th after his last-lap off.

F3 Austria - Feature race results

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan Italy Prema Powerteam 26  
2 Gabriel Bortoleto Italy Trident 26 0.844
3 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 26 1.696
4 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands MP Motorsport 26 2.458
5 Dino Beganovic Italy Prema Powerteam 26 4.460
6 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Netherlands MP Motorsport 26 4.723
7 Christian Mansell Spain Campos Racing 26 5.296
8 Hugh Barter Spain Campos Racing 26 5.676
9 Germany Sophia Flörsch PHM Racing by Charouz 26 6.230
10 Colombia Sebastian Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight 26 8.814
11 Pepe Martí Spain Campos Racing 26 9.530
12 Leonardo Fornaroli Italy Trident 26 10.624
13 Oliver Goethe Italy Trident 26 12.441
14 Hunter Yeany Rodin Carlin 26 13.510
15 Taylor Barnard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 26 13.883
16 Nikita Bedrin Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 26 14.601
17 Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin 26 15.148
18 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 26 15.803
19 Nikola Tsolov France ART Grand Prix 26 16.236
20 McKenzy Cresswell PHM Racing by Charouz 26 16.584
21 Tommy Smith Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 26 16.921
22 Roberto Faria PHM Racing by Charouz 26 17.355
23 Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight 26 38.170
24 Alex Garcia Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 26 53.151
25 Mari Boya Netherlands MP Motorsport 26 53.750
26 Paul Aron Italy Prema Powerteam 26 1'06.265
27 United States Kaylen Frederick France ART Grand Prix 26 1'07.566
28 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 24 2 Laps
  Israel Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin 14  
  Gabriele Minì Hitech Pulse-Eight 0  
View full results
