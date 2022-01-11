Arthur Leclerc stays with Prema for FIA F3 in 2022

The Monegasque driver took two wins in his rookie season in 2021 at Monza and Zandvoort, as well as pole and P2 in Budapest, finishing 10th in the standings with 79 points.

Leclerc said: “I am extremely happy to continue the work we started with PREMA Racing in the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship.

PLUS: How F3's champion bounced back in 2021

“I think we did a good job last year, and 2022 will be a good opportunity to put together everything we have learned so far. I cannot wait for the season to start.”

Leclerc’s team-mate Dennis Hauger took the F3 drivers’ title in 2021, while the team narrowly missed out on the teams’ championship to Trident. Olli Caldwell, who completed their line-up, finished in eighth.

The 21-year-old previously competed in Formula Regional European for the Italian outfit, finishing second in 2020 with six wins and 15 podiums.

His single-seater career began in French F4 in 2018, where he finished fifth, before taking second in ADAC F4 the following season.

Team Principal Rene Rosin added: “It is great to continue our collaboration with Arthur. I am sure that he will carry on the progress we saw in 2021 when he showed he had the potential to be a frontrunner.

“Last year’s experience with the challenging three-race weekends will definitely help him navigate the events with a great focus, which will surely benefit the whole team."

Arthur Leclerc, Prema Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Speaking after the conclusion of the 2021 season, Rosin said it had been a “good season” but said they had “lost a few points sometimes that compromise the title.”

He said: “It's been a good season. Of course, I would prefer to win also the Formula Three championship, because there's been a few factors that... Nothing to take out, credit to Trident, because of course they've done an amazing job.

“But I think we have lost a few points sometimes that compromise the title. But again, it’s something very important having won the team championship twice in a row, I would say in the last six season in GP2 and F2, we won four times.

“The drivers’ championship we won three times, and one time we were second in 2017 that we lost in the last race to Russian Time at the time, now Virtuosi.

“I think all the people have deserved a great credit of all the jobs they've done, from every mechanics and engineers, because they've done an amazing job.”