Subscribe
F3 Macau GP
Race report

Macau GP: Browning wins after race stopped by fiery crash

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner Luke Browning dominated the Macau Grand Prix on Sunday in a race that was interrupted by a fiery crash for Prema’s Paul Aron.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated

Browning proved supreme at both the original start and the late safety car restart, following a red flag for Aron’s incident, to stamp his authority on a race in which the Hitech driver never really looked properly threatened. 

With the race ending under a safety car, Browning came home ahead of Dennis Hauger and Gabriele Mini to secure the biggest race win of his career.

At the original start, Browning got away brilliantly from pole position and defended the inside line all the way down to Lisboa as Prema’s Mini tucked into his slipstream. 

As they braked for the tight right-hander, front-row starter Alex Dunne moved to the left to try to get around the outside of Mini – but found himself on the wrong line and ran off into the tyre barriers.

Following a brief virtual safety car period, Browning pulled clear to end the opening lap more than one second clear as the main battle appeared to be behind him. 

Mini, who had a wild moment on cold tyres at Moorish Hill, was under attack from his team-mate Dino Beganovic – who slipstreamed past on the run down to Lisboa.

But Beganovic carried too much speed into the corner and, after locking up, ran wide into the tyre barriers, causing a second VSC period. 

The race quickly got going again and Browning, despite losing one second on that VSC lap, soon extended his advantage as he steadily pulled clear, with Mini running alone in second behind him. 

Hauger was the man on the move though, as he passed Prema’s Aron into third on the run to Lisboa on lap five, while Aron lost another place to Mari Boya a lap later. 

Dennis Hauger, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Macau GP

Dennis Hauger, MP Motorsport

Aron found himself under attack from behind and on lap eight, going through the Solitude Esses, he crashed out, spearing off into the barriers – with his car breaking in half and erupting into flames.

While Aron was able to climb out of the car unaided, debris across the track and a badly damaged crash barrier prompted the red flag at the end of lap nine. 

The pursuing Pepi Marti and Charlie Wurz appeared to have got caught up in what happened, as both were left with damage.

Wurz, who braked to avoid getting involved in the incident, locked the rears and hit the barriers – damaging his front wing and gearbox, which put him out of the restart. Marti had front wing damage but was able to make the resumption.

Following a 55-minute delay to repair the barriers, Browning again perfectly controlled his getaway on the restart on lap 12 as Mini came under pressure from Hauger behind him.

Hauger managed to draft past Mini on the run to Lisboa, and briefly ran side-by-side with Browning before tucking into second.

But the Norwegian driver appeared to have little to counter Browning’s stunning pace, the Williams junior having been supreme on cold tyres all day. 

Mini’s bid to recover the runner-up spot was also dashed at the end of the lap when the safety car was called out again following a crash involving Nikola Tsolov at Fisherman’s Bend.

With insufficient time to clear the stranded car, the race ended under yellows.

With Browning, Hauger and Mini taking the top three spots, Boya came home fourth, ahead of Marti and Richard Verschoor.

Isack Hadjar, Zane Maloney, Oliver Goethe and Laurens van Hoepen made up the top 10, while Dan Ticktum recovered from the back of the field to finish 13th.

Macau GP - race results

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Laps   Time   Delay/Retirement 
1 11  Luke Browning Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'08.337  
2 27  Dennis Hauger Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'08.684 0.347
3 9  Gabriele Minì Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'09.036 0.699
4 28  Mari Boya Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'09.375 1.038
5 15  Pepe Martí Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'09.646 1.309
6 1  R.Verschoor Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'10.096 1.759
7 12  Isack Hadjar Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'10.686 2.349
8 24  Zane Maloney Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'10.875 2.538
9 17  Oliver Goethe Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'11.157 2.820
10 21  L.Van Hoepen Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'11.345 3.008
11 19  Sophia Flörsch Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'11.735 3.398
12 2  Roman Staněk Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'12.306 3.969
13 25  Dan Ticktum Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'13.068 4.731
14 20  Tom Smith Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'13.349 5.012
15 3  Ugo Ugochukwu Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'13.467 5.130
16 22  C.Mansell Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'13.816 5.479
17 7  Matías Zagazeta Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'14.068 5.731
18 29  Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'15.198 6.861
19 18  Noel León Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'15.977 7.640
20 5  Max Esterson Dallara/Mecachrome 15 1:35'21.558 13.221
    5-second penalty for speeding in pit lane
 
(11) 23  Nikola Tsolov Dallara/Mecachrome 11 1:22'54.877 Retirement
(22) 16  S.Montoya Dallara/Mecachrome 10 1:35'15.534 Not classified
(6) 6  Charlie Wurz Dallara/Mecachrome 9 24'37.058 Retirement
(5) 10  Paul Aron Dallara/Mecachrome 7 16'36.274 Retirement
(3) 8  Dino Beganovic Dallara/Mecachrome 2 5'19.879 Retirement
  14  Alex Dunne Dallara/Mecachrome 0 - Retirement
shares
comments
Previous article Russell: Vegas F1 podium “thrown away” after not seeing Verstappen in blind spot
Next article F1 drivers say oil on track created "unacceptable" conditions at Las Vegas GP start
Jonathan Noble
More
Jonathan Noble
Studying Macau GP start history helped Browning deliver winning tactic

Studying Macau GP start history helped Browning deliver winning tactic

F3
Macau GP

Studying Macau GP start history helped Browning deliver winning tactic Studying Macau GP start history helped Browning deliver winning tactic

Ticktum: Rivals' Macau mistake “shouldn’t happen at this level”

Ticktum: Rivals' Macau mistake “shouldn’t happen at this level”

F3
Macau GP

Ticktum: Rivals' Macau mistake “shouldn’t happen at this level” Ticktum: Rivals' Macau mistake “shouldn’t happen at this level”

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

More
Luke Browning
Macau GP: Williams junior Browning wins qualifying race

Macau GP: Williams junior Browning wins qualifying race

F3
Macau GP

Macau GP: Williams junior Browning wins qualifying race Macau GP: Williams junior Browning wins qualifying race

The Williams F1 juniors vying to become its next British stars

The Williams F1 juniors vying to become its next British stars

FIA F3
Hungaroring

The Williams F1 juniors vying to become its next British stars The Williams F1 juniors vying to become its next British stars

The standout moments of the series that launched Norris as it reaches 250 races

The standout moments of the series that launched Norris as it reaches 250 races

F4 British Championship

The standout moments of the series that launched Norris as it reaches 250 races The standout moments of the series that launched Norris as it reaches 250 races

HitechGP
More
HitechGP
F3 Monaco: Mini claims maiden series win in feature race

F3 Monaco: Mini claims maiden series win in feature race

FIA F3
Monte Carlo

F3 Monaco: Mini claims maiden series win in feature race F3 Monaco: Mini claims maiden series win in feature race

F3 Bahrain: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty

F3 Bahrain: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty

FIA F3
Bahrain

F3 Bahrain: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty F3 Bahrain: Hadjar inherits win after Bearman track limits penalty

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

Latest news

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver?

Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver?

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver? Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver?

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe