Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream Next / Magnussen still 'pinching myself' about Haas F1 comeback
Formula 1 News

Wolff: Mercedes bounced "from depression to exuberance" in "painful" F1 season

Toto Wolff says the ranging emotions through Mercedes’ Formula 1 season so far has been “painful” at times, bouncing from “depression to exuberance” through its 2022 car struggles.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: Mercedes bounced "from depression to exuberance" in "painful" F1 season

Off the back of winning eight consecutive constructors’ championships, Mercedes found itself struggling to compete under the new technical regulations for 2022 as it struggled to get on top of the porpoising problem with its car. 

It left drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell unable to contend with Ferrari and Red Bull at the front of the pack as Mercedes worked to understand the problem. 

Mercedes F1 chief Wolff has always stressed the importance of learning from setbacks and difficult periods as part of his management style. 

But he made no secret of how difficult it has been to manage the big swings in emotions at the team so far this season. 

“The truth is, it's just so painful and it's so difficult to live by your values and your doubt,” Wolff told Autosport in an interview looking back on Mercedes' season so far. 

“You oscillate from depression to exuberance, and then the next day the other way around. And in a way that when you kind of think nothing that you do works, [it is] a bit of Groundhog Day. 

“Then you make steps forward by looking at things and finding out they don't function at all, and then you know what doesn't go, and you go the other way and it functions. 

“All the things I've preached, all the things that you read in books that it's so hard, that it is so important to lose in order to thrive. It's just lived in real life so far.” 

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

Mercedes has seen its level of performance improve through the season, leading to its current streak of six races in a row with a car on the podium, including double podiums in France and Hungary. 

Russell also managed to score a shock pole for Mercedes in Hungary, pointing to the progress it has made with the W13 car heading into the second half of the year. 

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin told Autosport that the team opted to snub short-term fixes for the porpoising problem, believing the longevity of the regulations meant it had to take the early-season pain to ensure the issues were fully understood. 

Asked if he agreed there was value in going through the short-term pain, Wolff replied: “I'd rather not have been there. 

“We managed to turn around. Some things are more trivial than you think. Other things were important to get on top of [such as] the porpoising, which we have none today. 

“From an engineering standpoint, that was certainly valuable. But for all of us, from a human standpoint, professional human standpoint, it was very difficult to cope.

Read Also:

“Because if the top engineers don't really understand why the data are not correlating with reality that's not easy. 

"You're lost. But it's not the feeling of completely being lost. But you're thinking, how long is this going to take to comprehend? Because we have a next season approaching. You're like, ‘we need to get on top of this quickly, because next season's car needs to get out of the blocks.’” 

shares
comments

Related video

The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream
Previous article

The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream
Next article

Magnussen still 'pinching myself' about Haas F1 comeback

Magnussen still 'pinching myself' about Haas F1 comeback
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Why Mercedes steered clear of an F1 car concept revamp despite early struggles
Formula 1

Why Mercedes steered clear of an F1 car concept revamp despite early struggles

Norris: Imola F1 podium still "blows my mind" given McLaren's pace
Formula 1

Norris: Imola F1 podium still "blows my mind" given McLaren's pace

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Mercedes More
Mercedes
James: Mercedes Formula E project has "added to rich heritage" in motorsport Seoul ePrix II
Formula E

James: Mercedes Formula E project has "added to rich heritage" in motorsport

How Storm Eunice delayed Mercedes' F1 porpoising alarm
Formula 1

How Storm Eunice delayed Mercedes' F1 porpoising alarm

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Could late rule changes to F1 2023 floors aid bigger teams?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Could late rule changes to F1 2023 floors aid bigger teams?

The FIA World Motor Sport Council finally pushed through rule changes to address porpoising for the 2023 Formula 1 season, amid suggestions the late alterations will help bigger teams.

Magnussen still 'pinching myself' about Haas F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen still 'pinching myself' about Haas F1 comeback

Kevin Magnussen says he has gained a new appreciation for the privilege of being a Formula 1 driver over the course of his 2022 comeback season.

Wolff: Mercedes bounced "from depression to exuberance" in "painful" F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes bounced "from depression to exuberance" in "painful" F1 season

Toto Wolff says the ranging emotions through Mercedes’ Formula 1 season so far has been “painful” at times, bouncing from “depression to exuberance” through its 2022 car struggles.

The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream

OPINION: The Formula 1 grid's wait for a new American driver looks set to continue into 2023 as the few remaining places up for grabs - most notably at McLaren - look set to go elsewhere. This is despite the Woking outfit giving tests to IndyCar aces recently, showing that the Stateside single-seater series still has some way to go to being seen as a viable feeder option for F1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream Plus

The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream

OPINION: The Formula 1 grid's wait for a new American driver looks set to continue into 2023 as the few remaining places up for grabs - most notably at McLaren - look set to go elsewhere. This is despite the Woking outfit giving tests to IndyCar aces recently, showing that the Stateside single-seater series still has some way to go to being seen as a viable feeder option for F1

Formula 1
22 h
How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge Plus

How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge

While creating a car that is woefully off the pace is a nightmare scenario for any team, it inadvertently generates the test any engineering department would relish: to turn it into a winner. As Mercedes takes on that challenge in Formula 1 this season, McLaren’s former head of vehicle engineering reveals how the team pulled of the feat in 2009 with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Aug 15, 2022
The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Plus

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate  and devoid of the usual  racing driver airs and graces,  Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Plus

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Plus

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24 into a winning car with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel. And now it’s happening again at his current team, but can the rate of progress be matched this year?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell Plus

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Plus

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.