All me

Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace ‘flatlined’

Co-author:
Luke Smith

Toto Wolff says he may need to reconsider his in-race radio messages to Valtteri Bottas after the Mercedes Formula 1 driver's pace "flatlined" when catching Max Verstappen at Portimao.

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace ‘flatlined’

Mercedes team principal Wolff has been heard giving messages of encouragement to Bottas at a number of recent races after a request for more feedback from the Finn last year.

Bottas was in pursuit of Verstappen while running third in Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix when Wolff was heard on the radio saying: "Hunt him down, Valtteri, you're the quickest car."

An exhaust sensor issue ultimately cost Bottas around five seconds, denying him the chance to bear down on Verstappen and leaving him third in the final results.

Wolff said that while he enjoyed getting involved in the race via team radio, he might need to reconsider future messages after it failed to spark a pace improvement from Bottas.

"We discussed it, and I enjoy it also, because I'm so passionate about things that having a release valve to Valtteri [is good]," Wolff said.

"I thought it works well. It actually didn't work well this time, so I maybe need to shut up next time, or at least discuss it with him.

"I need to speak to him again. He's mentally strong, when you saw how he recovered from last weekend [at Imola].

"He was really catching up, really hunting him down, but when I came on the radio, it kind of flatlined. So maybe not in the future any more."

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

But Bottas said after the race that he was always happy to receive messages of encouragement over the radio from Wolff.

"There's been many times that he's opened the radio to say something," Bottas said.

"It's all supportive and it shows there's the support and the passion behind, and it never hurts.

"Obviously I'm always giving it every single bit I have on track, but yeah, it's good."

After scoring pole position on Saturday, Bottas slipped behind both Verstappen and team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the race, resigning him to third at the chequered flag.

But Wolff was confident that Bottas would rediscover his top form soon, and was encouraged by how he bounced back from his retirement at Imola two weeks earlier.

Top 10: Things we learned from the 2021 Portuguese GP

"He's put it on pole, and had a very solid race, he led," Wolff said.

"It's clear when you are in the front and just kicking a hole in the air, and the car behind you has DRS, that's very difficult.

"At that moment, Lewis opened up a bit of a gap, and was gone. But he controlled Max well.

"We lost the undercut, that was unfortunate, and then we let him down with the engine, that went into a safety mode.

"So all in all, I think like many times, it could have worked for Valtteri. We were pushing hard and continue to support him, and next time we'll see what he's capable of doing in Barcelona."

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas , Toto Wolff
Teams Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Bottas wheelnut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue Monaco GP
Formula 1

Bottas wheelnut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel Monaco GP
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Hamilton grateful for "crappy days" like F1 Monaco GP to learn from Monaco GP
Formula 1

Hamilton grateful for "crappy days" like F1 Monaco GP to learn from

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight Spanish GP Plus
Formula 1

What the Spain result tells F1 about the next phase of the Mercedes/Red Bull title fight

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
4m
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021

