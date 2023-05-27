Subscribe
Previous / Alonso took "uncomfortable" risks in hunt for F1 Monaco GP pole Next / Verstappen: Alonso performances a reward of self-belief, commitment to F1
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Wolff jokes Monaco crane operator 'from Cirque du Soleil' after F1 floor reveal

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has joked that famed circus act “Cirque du Soleil” was responsible for craning Lewis Hamilton’s car in Monaco to reveal its ground-effects floor design.

Matt Kew
By:
Mercedes W14 after a crash

Hamilton hit the barriers late in final practice on Saturday to trigger a red flag. As his W14 was recovered, it was raised several storeys high to allow photographers to capture the underbody design.

With engineers estimating that 60% of car performance is owed to the floor, following the 2022 shift to ground-effects, the underbody aerodynamics have been a particularly closely guarded secret.

Teams have specially fitted covers that cloak the floor of the car when they are recovered and hoisted onto flatbed trucks.

Now that rival team aerodynamicists have been able to see and can analyse the Mercedes, which has been heavily updated for Monaco, Wolff joked that circus company “Cirque du Soleil” must have been in town.

The Austrian said: “Well, whoever performed the crane has probably worked for Cirque du Soleil.

“Honestly, that I don’t even comprehend. The car was on the road.

“You could have put it on a truck. You’re showcasing a car to everyone in the world.

“That was suboptimum for us, to say the least.”

Wolff did underline that he was making the comment in jest and praised the principality marshals, saying that “everybody is doing their best”.

Marshals assist Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, after a crash in FP3

Marshals assist Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, after a crash in FP3

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

When Sergio Perez crashed out in Q1 at Sainte Devote, his Red Bull was also lifted and its floor revealed.

Wolff noted that the RB19 had stayed flat when craned as opposed to the W14, which fell rearwards due to its weight bias from the point it was tethered.

Read Also:

He said: “They are all from Cirque du Solei. Their car hangs straight. Ours was rear down!”

The revised W14 clocked sixth and eighth in qualifying, with Hamilton pipping team-mate George Russell.

Wolff reckoned the performance of the upgrades had not thrown any surprises with how they ran in real-world conditions but acknowledged the team showing was “not good”.

He said: “Sixth and eighth is not good.

“Three tenths off pole [set by Max Verstappen] with both drivers having less than positive Q3s is solid. It’s actually OK.

“With Lewis and George, if you would have put the last lap together, we would have played the top six. Maybe the top four. That’s OK.”

shares
comments

Alonso took "uncomfortable" risks in hunt for F1 Monaco GP pole

Verstappen: Alonso performances a reward of self-belief, commitment to F1
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Mercedes F1 has climbed from "awful" in Monaco to "not good"

Mercedes F1 has climbed from "awful" in Monaco to "not good"

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Mercedes F1 has climbed from "awful" in Monaco to "not good" Mercedes F1 has climbed from "awful" in Monaco to "not good"

F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes

F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes

Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

Vasseur rubbishes rumours about Ferrari making Hamilton F1 offer

Vasseur rubbishes rumours about Ferrari making Hamilton F1 offer

Formula 1

Vasseur rubbishes rumours about Ferrari making Hamilton F1 offer Vasseur rubbishes rumours about Ferrari making Hamilton F1 offer

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car

Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Latest news

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson to win after three red flags

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson to win after three red flags

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson to win after three red flags Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson to win after three red flags

Russell "kicking himself" for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium

Russell "kicking himself" for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Russell "kicking himself" for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium Russell "kicking himself" for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium

Sainz: Ferrari could've been "more patient" with Monaco F1 race strategy

Sainz: Ferrari could've been "more patient" with Monaco F1 race strategy

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Sainz: Ferrari could've been "more patient" with Monaco F1 race strategy Sainz: Ferrari could've been "more patient" with Monaco F1 race strategy

Alonso defends Monaco F1 medium tyre call as track was "99% dry" on in-lap

Alonso defends Monaco F1 medium tyre call as track was "99% dry" on in-lap

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Alonso defends Monaco F1 medium tyre call as track was "99% dry" on in-lap Alonso defends Monaco F1 medium tyre call as track was "99% dry" on in-lap

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Alex Kalinuackas

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe