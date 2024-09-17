All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Williams wants Colapinto on 2025 F1 grid, open to Sauber talks

The Argentine has impressed in his first two outings since replacing Logan Sargeant

Ewan Gale Oleg Karpov
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing

Williams team principal James Vowles believes "you have to let good drivers race" as he weighs up working with Audi to find a permanent Formula 1 seat for Franco Colapinto.

The Argentinian began the year in Formula 2 but was promoted for the final nine F1 races to partner Alex Albon in place of Logan Sargeant, who had struggled to improve his form in a tricky second season.

Colapinto was right on the pace on his bow in the Italian Grand Prix and, despite a crash in Baku practice, regrouped to outqualify Albon before picking up his maiden points by finishing eighth in the Azeri capital.

Read Also:

But while his form has been impressive, Colapinto's career with Williams is at a dead end - at least for next season. At the end of his cameo, he will stand aside for current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who was announced as Albon's 2025 team-mate at the start of the summer break.

One way of keeping Colapinto on the grid would be to open negotiations with the Sauber team which will become Audi in 2026 and has a free seat next season.

In an exclusive interview with Autosport, Vowles insisted he was open to talks that would allow Colapinto to take his place alongside Nico Hulkenberg with the rival outfit.

"In two races he showed the world he's deserving of a place in Formula 1," said Vowles.

"I have always been a firm believer that you have to let good drivers race. So we'll see if we can find a way of working with Audi in that circumstance. That's what I was implying for next year.

Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46

Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

"Let's see what it ends up being because we have our driver line-up cemented - I think it's still the right line-up for Williams as we're growing and becoming world championship material.

"But I'm incredibly proud, like a father, of what Franco's achieved, and want him to be successful, and also the right way of having him back here in Williams performing is making sure that he's building his career.

"Simple as that."

PLUS: Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Asked whether a release would be possible while keeping Colapinto within the family, Vowles replied: "I won't go into the contractual arrangements, but he will always be within the family.

"That's what you need to know, but that doesn't mean he can't race elsewhere."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Frustrated Hamilton had to "yank" steering wheel in Azerbaijan GP
Next article Horner: Red Bull must now "attack" after dropped points

Top Comments

More from
Ewan Gale
FIA adds fourth DRS zone for Singapore GP

FIA adds fourth DRS zone for Singapore GP

Formula 1
Singapore GP
FIA adds fourth DRS zone for Singapore GP
Why it was "completely impossible" for F3 to race in Macau in 2024

Why it was "completely impossible" for F3 to race in Macau in 2024

FIA F3
Why it was "completely impossible" for F3 to race in Macau in 2024
Horner: Red Bull must now "attack" after dropped points

Horner: Red Bull must now "attack" after dropped points

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Horner: Red Bull must now "attack" after dropped points
More from
Franco Colapinto
Colapinto hopes Baku points prove he 'deserves' F1 seat

Colapinto hopes Baku points prove he 'deserves' F1 seat

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Colapinto hopes Baku points prove he 'deserves' F1 seat
Colapinto crashes out of Azerbaijan GP FP1

Colapinto crashes out of Azerbaijan GP FP1

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Colapinto crashes out of Azerbaijan GP FP1
The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix

The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix
Williams
More from
Williams
Albon: "Rush to get tow" behind Williams' airbox fan blunder which led to fine

Albon: "Rush to get tow" behind Williams' airbox fan blunder which led to fine

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Albon: "Rush to get tow" behind Williams' airbox fan blunder which led to fine
Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin - legendary designer's F1 career highlights

Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin - legendary designer's F1 career highlights

Formula 1
Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin - legendary designer's F1 career highlights
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Latest news

Toyota to enter Supercars in 2026, Walkinshaw Andretti United first confirmed team

Toyota to enter Supercars in 2026, Walkinshaw Andretti United first confirmed team

SUP Supercars
Toyota to enter Supercars in 2026, Walkinshaw Andretti United first confirmed team
The unique circumstances that makes a NASCAR playoff underdog "scary"

The unique circumstances that makes a NASCAR playoff underdog "scary"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
The unique circumstances that makes a NASCAR playoff underdog "scary"
How MotoGP is racing the clock to reach Mandalika on schedule

How MotoGP is racing the clock to reach Mandalika on schedule

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
How MotoGP is racing the clock to reach Mandalika on schedule
Has an F1 race ever finished behind the safety car?

Has an F1 race ever finished behind the safety car?

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Has an F1 race ever finished behind the safety car?

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller

The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe