Williams wants Colapinto on 2025 F1 grid, open to Sauber talks
The Argentine has impressed in his first two outings since replacing Logan Sargeant
Williams team principal James Vowles believes "you have to let good drivers race" as he weighs up working with Audi to find a permanent Formula 1 seat for Franco Colapinto.
The Argentinian began the year in Formula 2 but was promoted for the final nine F1 races to partner Alex Albon in place of Logan Sargeant, who had struggled to improve his form in a tricky second season.
Colapinto was right on the pace on his bow in the Italian Grand Prix and, despite a crash in Baku practice, regrouped to outqualify Albon before picking up his maiden points by finishing eighth in the Azeri capital.
But while his form has been impressive, Colapinto's career with Williams is at a dead end - at least for next season. At the end of his cameo, he will stand aside for current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who was announced as Albon's 2025 team-mate at the start of the summer break.
One way of keeping Colapinto on the grid would be to open negotiations with the Sauber team which will become Audi in 2026 and has a free seat next season.
In an exclusive interview with Autosport, Vowles insisted he was open to talks that would allow Colapinto to take his place alongside Nico Hulkenberg with the rival outfit.
"In two races he showed the world he's deserving of a place in Formula 1," said Vowles.
"I have always been a firm believer that you have to let good drivers race. So we'll see if we can find a way of working with Audi in that circumstance. That's what I was implying for next year.
Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46
Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images
"Let's see what it ends up being because we have our driver line-up cemented - I think it's still the right line-up for Williams as we're growing and becoming world championship material.
"But I'm incredibly proud, like a father, of what Franco's achieved, and want him to be successful, and also the right way of having him back here in Williams performing is making sure that he's building his career.
"Simple as that."
PLUS: Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Asked whether a release would be possible while keeping Colapinto within the family, Vowles replied: "I won't go into the contractual arrangements, but he will always be within the family.
"That's what you need to know, but that doesn't mean he can't race elsewhere."
