Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues Next / Why Alfa Romeo has kept its blade roll hoop on 2023 F1 car
Formula 1 News

Williams: Vowles can help "finish off the journey" in F1 turnaround

Incoming Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles can provide long-term stability and help "finish off the journey" in taking the team forward, according to sporting chief Sven Smeets.

Luke Smith
By:
Williams: Vowles can help "finish off the journey" in F1 turnaround

Vowles will take over as team principal at Williams on 20 February after announcing last month he would be leaving his position of motorsport strategy director at Mercedes.

Vowles takes over at Williams from Jost Capito, who exited the team in December after two seasons in charge.

Vowles will be tasked with pushing to turn the team around after it slumped to the foot of the constructors' championship last year, struggling to compete in the midfield on a regular basis.

Since acquiring the team in 2020, Dorilton Capital has provided financial stability that helped arrest Williams's slide, but sporting director Smeets thought it was important for a long-term leader to now help Williams take the next step.

"It's very important for the team to have somebody that now finishes off that journey and brings Williams forward again," said Smeets.

"We all know that was not going to be a one-year journey. I think James is very eager to start and he will be very committed to bringing Williams forwards.

"So, for the long term, that feels very good."

The move will mark Vowles's first step into the top role at an F1 team, but he has been an integral part of Mercedes' senior management through its recent domination and run of championship wins.

Dave Robson, the head of vehicle performance at Williams, thought Vowles's experience working with a championship-winning squad would be of huge benefit the team.

Williams FW45 livery

Williams FW45 livery

Photo by: Williams

"When he arrives in a couple of weeks' time, we'll find out what he's got planned," said Robson.

"But I think what he does bring is obviously a wealth of experience from Mercedes and its incarnations before that. He knows what it takes to be at the top and stay at the top.

"I think, personally, he's very ambitious. He's clearly very smart. So we're really looking forward to getting him on board and letting him direct us on the next bit of the journey."

Read Also:

Robson said that Williams "can't get around the fact that investment has been a problem" prior to Dorilton's takeover, leaving it playing catch-up with the rest of the grid that would still take some time.

But he was hopeful Vowles would bring stability to Grove and help it take the next step forward.

"We're ready now to go on that next stage of this redevelopment," said Robson. "Some sense of stability and a much longer term plan, [that] will stand us in good stead."

Williams driver Alex Albon said he had discussed Vowles' move with Mercedes counterpart George Russell, and said that everyone "speaks very highly of James."

"There is obviously a bit of a waiting situation, waiting to get started," said Albon.

"You can see that he's very keen. He's motivated to get the team to where he knows the team can be. It's exciting."

shares
comments

Related video

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues
Previous article

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues
Next article

Why Alfa Romeo has kept its blade roll hoop on 2023 F1 car

Why Alfa Romeo has kept its blade roll hoop on 2023 F1 car
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Albon: F1 drivers are “all concerned” by FIA clampdown on statements Williams launch
Video Inside
Formula 1

Albon: F1 drivers are “all concerned” by FIA clampdown on statements

Ford: F1 return wasn’t possible without changes to engine rules
Formula 1

Ford: F1 return wasn’t possible without changes to engine rules

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

Porsche boss “as surprised as anyone” over Gulf-Williams F1 social media frenzy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Porsche boss “as surprised as anyone” over Gulf-Williams F1 social media frenzy

Porsche’s head of motorsport Thomas Laudenbach found it “funny” that streamlining its Instagram channels caused a Formula 1 social media speculation frenzy last month.

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

OPINION: At the Williams 2023 Formula 1 season launch, Alex Albon’s easy-going nature was again a point of focus. But does being “too nice” really matter in modern F1? Albon’s own expressions put that in an intriguing new light

Why Alfa Romeo has kept its blade roll hoop on 2023 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo has kept its blade roll hoop on 2023 F1 car

The Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team has retained its unique blade roll hoop for the C43 but designed it to withstand load tests that the FIA will introduce in 2024.

Daly to attempt 2023 Daytona 500 with The Money Team
NASCAR NASCAR

Daly to attempt 2023 Daytona 500 with The Money Team

IndyCar driver Conor Daly has announced plans to enter the 2023 Daytona 500 with The Money Team, making his superspeedway debut in NASCAR Cup.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Plus

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

OPINION: At the Williams 2023 Formula 1 season launch, Alex Albon’s easy-going nature was again a point of focus. But does being “too nice” really matter in modern F1? Albon’s own expressions put that in an intriguing new light

Formula 1
2 h
How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues Plus

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

Alfa Romeo has become the first Formula 1 team to reveal a new car for 2023, in addition to a fresh livery. This offered a first look at some of the understated changes produced by the revised regulations, along with points of convergence in the second year of the ground effect rules

Formula 1
6 h
The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline Plus

The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline

In the hands of Ayrton Senna the actively suspended 99T would be the last F1 race-winning Lotus but, as STUART CODLING reveals, it was a complicated machine that caused more problems than it solved

Formula 1
Feb 5, 2023
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1 Plus

How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1

Formula 1’s transformation into a global sport meant the gradual extinction for a small team determined to stay true to its low-budget roots. But Tyrrell would eventually be reborn as a world-beating outfit again, explains MAURICE HAMILTON, albeit in different colours…

Formula 1
Feb 4, 2023
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver Plus

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Many doubted Lewis Hamilton’s move from McLaren to Mercedes for the 2013 Formula 1 season. But the journey he’s been on since has taken the Briton to new heights - and to a further six world championship titles

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2023
Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era Plus

Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

OPINION: With teams outside the top three having struggled in Formula 1 in recent seasons, the rules changes introduced in 2022 should have more of an impact this season. How well Haas does, as the poster child for the kind of team that F1 wanted to be able to challenge at the front, is crucial

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2023
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff Plus

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

OPINION: Although the central building blocks for Mercedes’ recent, long-lasting Formula 1 success were installed before he joined the team, Toto Wolff has been instrumental in ensuring it maximised its finally-realised potential after years of underachievement. The 10-year anniversary of Wolff joining Mercedes marks the perfect time to assess his work

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2023
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate Plus

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Alpine’s signing of Pierre Gasly alongside Esteban Ocon revives memories of a famous all-French line-up, albeit in the red of Ferrari, for BEN EDWARDS. Can the former AlphaTauri man's arrival help the French team on its path back to winning ways in a tribute act to the Prancing Horse's title-winning 1983?

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.