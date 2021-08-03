Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver
Formula 1 News

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

By:

Williams has parted company with Formula 1 development driver and young driver programme member Dan Ticktum.

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

Formula 2 racer Ticktum first linked up with Williams’ academy in December 2019 as development driver, having exited Red Bull’s junior team midway through that year.

But it emerged on Tuesday that the 22-year-old was released from Williams’ young driver academy last week, with Ticktum claiming it was because there was “no option for an F1 seat in 2022 for me”.

“Thank you to Williams for the opportunity,” Ticktum wrote on Instagram. “Hope to work together in the future.”

It leaves Jack Aitken, Jamie Chadwick and Roy Nissany as the remaining members of the Williams driver academy. Aitken is the only one currently holding an FIA superlicence, having made a one-off grand prix appearance with Williams in Sakhir last year.

The team is known to be considering a number of drivers for a race seat in 2022, and is set to postpone any decision until after Mercedes makes a call on George Russell’s future.

Ticktum won the McLaren Autosport BRDC Award - now known as the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award - in 2017, and sits fourth in this year’s F2 standings, having scored one win in Monaco and four further podium finishes.

Dan Ticktum, Carlin

Dan Ticktum, Carlin

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The news of Ticktum’s exit comes days after he was heard making critical remarks about Williams driver Nicholas Latifi while playing a video game on a live stream on his Twitch channel.

Ticktum sang a rhyme in which he called Latifi “poo”, and responded to a remark that he was only in F2 and that Latifi was in F1 by saying: “He’s older than me, he paid to get there.”

PLUS: Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

Ticktum continued: “It’s not like divisions, it’s not like League 1 and the Premier League. That’s not how it works. You come up through the ranks, like, I don’t know, whatever.

“Just because you don’t get to Formula 1 in motorsport doesn’t mean you weren’t good enough to get there.”

But Ticktum wrote on Instagram that he and Williams parted ways “before the recent Latifi related incident, just so people know.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

Previous article

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

35 min
2
Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next

1 d
3
Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel appeal

1 d
4
Formula 1

Brawn lauds "tough" Alonso's defence against Hamilton in Hungary F1

3 h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari forced to write off Leclerc's F1 engine after Hungary crash

3 h
Latest news
Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme
F1

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

35m
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Plus
F1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

2 h
Ferrari forced to write off Leclerc's F1 engine after Hungary crash
F1

Ferrari forced to write off Leclerc's F1 engine after Hungary crash

3 h
Brawn lauds "tough" Alonso's defence against Hamilton in Hungary F1
F1

Brawn lauds "tough" Alonso's defence against Hamilton in Hungary F1

3 h
Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo
F1

Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo

3 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Brawn lauds "tough" Alonso's defence against Hamilton in Hungary F1 Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Brawn lauds "tough" Alonso's defence against Hamilton in Hungary F1

Leclerc thought Stroll move 'unrealistic' as Ferrari rues 'stupid' accident Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc thought Stroll move 'unrealistic' as Ferrari rues 'stupid' accident

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Dan Ticktum More
Dan Ticktum
Ticktum praises Carlin as throttle motor failure threatened Monaco F2 podium shot Monaco
FIA F2

Ticktum praises Carlin as throttle motor failure threatened Monaco F2 podium shot

Ticktum: This is my “last shot” at reaching Formula 1 Monaco
FIA F2

Ticktum: This is my “last shot” at reaching Formula 1

Ticktum: Slow pitstop cost F2 feature race victory Bahrain
FIA F2

Ticktum: Slow pitstop cost F2 feature race victory

Williams More
Williams
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams

Russell felt "car was driving me" after first Q1 exit of F1 2021 season Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Russell felt "car was driving me" after first Q1 exit of F1 2021 season

Trending Today

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel appeal

Brawn lauds "tough" Alonso's defence against Hamilton in Hungary F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn lauds "tough" Alonso's defence against Hamilton in Hungary F1

Ferrari forced to write off Leclerc's F1 engine after Hungary crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari forced to write off Leclerc's F1 engine after Hungary crash

How would F1 have dealt with no cars on the grid?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How would F1 have dealt with no cars on the grid?

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car
Formula 1 Formula 1

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Plus

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

The chaotic start to the Hungarian GP set the scene for F1's less heralded drivers to make a name for themselves. Esteban Ocon did just that to win in fine style, but further down the order one driver was making his first visit to the points and - while the circumstances were fortunate - took full advantage of the chance presented to him

Formula 1
2 h
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

This was race that showcased the best and worst of Formula 1, producing a first time winner and a memorable comeback to a podium finish. Avoiding trouble at the start and astute strategy calls were key to success, but where some drivers took full advantage, others made key errors that cost them dearly

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph Plus

The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph

Set to restart the red-flagged Hungarian Grand Prix in second, Esteban Ocon had some doubts when he peeled into the pits to swap his intermediate tyres for slicks. But this "heart-breaking" call was vindicated in spectacular fashion as the Alpine driver staved off race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel for a memorable maiden Formula 1 victory

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021

Latest news

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

Ferrari forced to write off Leclerc's F1 engine after Hungary crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari forced to write off Leclerc's F1 engine after Hungary crash

Brawn lauds "tough" Alonso's defence against Hamilton in Hungary F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn lauds "tough" Alonso's defence against Hamilton in Hungary F1

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.