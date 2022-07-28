Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why more extreme F1 bodywork could be on the cards for 2023 Next / Four-time F1 world champion Vettel to retire at the end of 2022
Formula 1 News

Williams helping Albon to be "more of a fighter" off-track in F1

Jost Capito says Williams is helping Alex Albon to be “more of a fighter outside of the car” during his first Formula 1 season with the team.

Luke Smith
By:
Williams helping Albon to be "more of a fighter" off-track in F1

Albon made his return to the F1 grid this year after spending last season in a reserve role with Red Bull, having been dropped from the team’s line-up after a difficult 2020 campaign.

Albon has impressed throughout his time at Williams so far, scoring all three of its world championship points this year with runs to 10th in Australia and ninth in Miami.

Both results came despite Williams’ struggles to compete with the midfield on a regular basis, with Albon regularly outperforming team-mate Nicholas Latifi.

Albon said last week in France that he felt he had regained his confidence at Williams, quickly getting on top of the FW44 car and settling in at the team. 

Williams F1 boss Capito said he had been “very impressed” with Albon, calling him “a very nice guy and very well behaved outside the cockpit”, but that the team was pushing him to show more of his on-track spirit off-track as well.

“When he closes his visor he becomes a real fighter,” Capito said.

“Then we develop him and say, you can be also a bit more fighter outside the car, when you talk to the engineers be a bit more tough with them.

"I think now, as the relationship with the driver and the engineers gets closer, this also gets much better.

“But we are very impressed with him. The year out of the car made him very well understand how the dynamics of a driver and the team works.

“He has seen the team working with the drivers from the outside, and I think that helps him a lot.”

Alex Albon, Williams Racing Signs autographs for fans

Alex Albon, Williams Racing Signs autographs for fans

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Williams is yet to confirm its driver plans for next year, but the team looks set for a shift in line-up as Latifi is expected to leave at the end of the season.

Albon said that with both Red Bull and its sister team, AlphaTauri, set to continue with their existing line-ups, his focus was on extending his stay with Williams.

Read Also:

“Those talks are still going on,” Albon said.

“It's no secret to Red Bulls and AlphaTauri seats are kind of settled and done. I had a great year so far with the team. I really enjoy the people around here

“Of course we're not where we want to be right now. But I feel like we need kind of continuous effort to improve the car. I see myself focusing on this season first, and in the future, we will see.”

Albon has managed to reach Q2 at each of the last two races, and spent much of the French Grand Prix last weekend on the fringes of the points, which he felt showed the boost offered by the recent car updates.

“Probably before, [reaching] Q2 was if people made mistakes, and now that’s two races in a row where we’ve got into Q2 on merit, so I’m happy,” Albon said.

“I’m not going to say Q2 is going to happen every time, but I feel like we go into qualifying aiming for that. For Nicky and myself, that’s great, that’s what we want to be doing.”

shares
comments
Why more extreme F1 bodywork could be on the cards for 2023
Previous article

Why more extreme F1 bodywork could be on the cards for 2023
Next article

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel to retire at the end of 2022

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel to retire at the end of 2022
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Why Vettel's retirement is a huge loss for F1 on and off-track
Formula 1

Why Vettel's retirement is a huge loss for F1 on and off-track

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel to retire at the end of 2022
Formula 1

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel to retire at the end of 2022

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Alex Albon More
Alex Albon
How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus
Formula 1

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

Albon: New Williams F1 package "good platform to start on"
Formula 1

Albon: New Williams F1 package "good platform to start on"

Albon: "Peaky" upgraded Williams F1 car good but harder to drive Austrian GP
Formula 1

Albon: "Peaky" upgraded Williams F1 car good but harder to drive

Williams More
Williams
Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France French GP
Formula 1

Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus
FIA F2

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Friday Favourite: The Williams that gave Coulthard a qualifying edge
Formula 1

Friday Favourite: The Williams that gave Coulthard a qualifying edge

Latest news

Leclerc reveals Vettel comfort text after French GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc reveals Vettel comfort text after French GP crash

Charles Leclerc has revealed retiring Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel sent him a text to console the Ferrari driver after his crash out of the French Grand Prix.

F1 drivers hope "great ambassador" Vettel stays on as GPDA director
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers hope "great ambassador" Vettel stays on as GPDA director

Several Formula 1 drivers have raised the possibility of Sebastian Vettel continuing as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association even after his retirement.

Vettel: F1 retirement decision "was in my head for so long"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 retirement decision "was in my head for so long"

Sebastian Vettel says his decision to retire from Formula 1 was "in my head for so long" and he feels relieved to have finally made it public.

Autosport writers' favourite Sebastian Vettel F1 drives
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite Sebastian Vettel F1 drives

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will retire from Formula 1 at the conclusion of the 2022 season, bringing down the curtain on a grand prix CV packed with top-drawer performances.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
8 h
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Plus

The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline Plus

The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP Plus

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.