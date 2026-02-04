Williams F1 2026 car finally hits the track with Silverstone shakedown

The 2026 Williams Formula 1 car finally hit the track for the first time with a shakedown at Silverstone just a week after the British squad skipped the Barcelona shakedown.

F1 hosted its first collective test of the 2026 season last week with five days of private running at the Catalan circuit, ahead of the campaign which introduces a regulation overhaul.

There are changes to both the chassis and power unit, so the championship introduced an extra test to help the teams prepare, but Williams announced late on its intentions to skip the shakedown in Barcelona.

That was because of “delays in the FW48 programme” according to team boss James Vowles, claiming “the amount of load going through our system is about three times what it used to be”.

So last week Williams instead completed a VTT (Virtual Track Test), which is similar to a simulator but instead entails putting most of the actual physical car through a rig to replicate an on-track test.

Vowles then claimed at its 2026 livery launch event on Tuesday that it was “successful”, adding “we did the mileage that we wanted to do” with the next step being Wednesday’s shakedown at the home of the British Grand Prix.

Williams FW48 Photo by: Williams

Both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz are confirmed to have taken part, but not in the official 2026 livery which is dark blue and black, with shades of light blue and white on the sidepods - as pictured above.

Instead, it ran a special FW48 testing colour scheme ahead of its next track appearance in Bahrain on 10 February for a second promotional filming day.

“This was a milestone day for us and it is always a very proud moment to see a new car on track for the first time,” said Vowles. “The team has absolutely pulled together under the pressure of the situation and delivered a car today for a planned promotional filming day here at Silverstone.

“We were able to understand more about our package in preparation for Bahrain next week, and Carlos and Alex were able to provide some positive feedback to direct us, while also identifying some minor issues for us to clean up between now and then. The push isn't over yet – this is just the beginning and there is more in front of us.”

After the Williams filming day in Bahrain the first three-day official pre-season test will begin (11-13 February), before the second test at the circuit on 18-20 February ahead of the 2026 Melbourne opener on 6-8 March.

"That’s shakedown done,” said Albon. “Obviously a few bits of data to look at and areas to improve, but generally a fairly smooth day.

Williams FW48 Photo by: Williams

“We had decent weather for Silverstone at this time of year and glad to finally be in the car and driving the FW48. Our full focus is on Bahrain now, looking at the data and getting ready for the start of the season.”

Sainz added: "We just had our first laps in the FW48. It’s always an exciting, special day for the drivers, the mechanics and the entire team and it’s been a great effort from everyone to get the car on track today.

“It was a typical winter day at Silverstone, so we focused on getting in our first few laps and completing our shakedown plan. We are ready to fly to Bahrain in a few days where we’ll dive into more complete run plans, so I’m looking forward to it!”

Williams heads into this season after finishing fifth in the 2025 championship, its best result since 2017, with two podiums from Sainz in Baku and Qatar.