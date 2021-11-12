Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas: constant pressure of one-year F1 contracts was too much Next / Suzuki rules out Alpine F1 boss Brivio's MotoGP return for 2022
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Why Vettel visited a former F1 midfielder's Brazilian farm

By:

Sebastian Vettel’s crusade to learn more about the environment prompted a surprise detour ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix to the farm of former Formula 1 driver Pedro Diniz.

Why Vettel visited a former F1 midfielder's Brazilian farm

After a mediocre junior career, Diniz made his F1 debut with the backmarker Forti team in 1995 and scored his first point with a sixth place finish for Ligier in the following year's Spanish Grand Prix.

Earlier that year, he'd escaped a spectacular fire at the Argentine Grand Prix, triggered by a safety valve in his fuel tank sticking open. Images of the Brazilian leaping from his blazing car grabbed the front pages of newspapers around the world, and triggered a British tabloid's famous 'Diniz in the Oven' headline.

After two years at Arrows, in which he twice finished fifth, he had two disappointing campaigns with Sauber that yielded just three points and stepped out of the cockpit at the end of the 2000 season to become a shareholder in the doomed Prost team.

Thereafter, Diniz’s attention shifted to his Brazilian homeland and included the creation of an organic produce and dairy farm. And it is that latter interest, rather than what he did in F1, that prompted a visit this week from four-time world champion Vettel.

The German, who is taking an increasing interest in environmental issues, wanted to understand more about Diniz’s farm as part of his education.

“I think it’s a very exciting way of doing agriculture,” explained the Aston Martin driver.

“I was happy to have a look at his farm and learn about it: learn about his path, what he’s been through, and learn about the idea, the objective, and his intention.

“I think it is very good and very forward-thinking, and something the world needs. It’s a very honourable job to supply the world or supply people with food, and doing it in a responsible and regenerative way. I think it is a great approach.”

Diniz scored two fifth places in his F1 career, the second of those coming at Spa in 1998 after a famous lap one pileup

Diniz scored two fifth places in his F1 career, the second of those coming at Spa in 1998 after a famous lap one pileup

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Vettel said the idea for the visit was prompted by Diniz’s name popping up in a book he was reading about the environment.

“I knew Pedro as a driver when I was growing up as a child and I knew he was racing in Formula 1,” added Vettel.

“But then he retired and I lost sight because, you get on, and I followed Michael [Schumacher] and other drivers in Formula 1. You don’t think about the drivers that retire.

“I read a really interesting book about a year ago, and it was mentioning Pedro Diniz, but not because of his racing history but because of what he is doing now, the way he is approaching agriculture.

“Without getting too long in my answer, it is basically all about avoiding substances and chemicals and farming in a natural way, and giving something back rather than just depleting the soil.”

While Vettel’s farm visit, on the back of other environmental activities he has done this year including litter picking and building bee farms, has hinted at him getting more involved in such matters, he is adamant he does not see his future as a campaigner.

PLUS: Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

“I don’t consider myself as an overly active person on that,” he said. “I think the point on that is that we all have to become active, otherwise the future doesn’t look bright.

“Obviously some people are more into it than others, some people are more interested. But I think it’s the biggest challenge I think humanity is facing since its existence, and it’s something that nobody can run away from, literally.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

“I think it’s something that is concerning all of us whatever angle you’re trying to approach it from.

“We’re all different, and we all have different ideas and different things that we like. I think that’s a great way and gives me a lot of hope that there’s a lot of people committed to the cause.

“But for me there is no laid out plan, I’m not doing things to promote myself.

“I think it’s great if you have a voice to use it, to highlight maybe some things that are important to you. But I think at the forefront should always be the action.”

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas: constant pressure of one-year F1 contracts was too much
Previous article

Bottas: constant pressure of one-year F1 contracts was too much
Next article

Suzuki rules out Alpine F1 boss Brivio's MotoGP return for 2022

Suzuki rules out Alpine F1 boss Brivio's MotoGP return for 2022
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Suzuki rules out Alpine F1 boss Brivio's MotoGP return for 2022
MotoGP

Suzuki rules out Alpine F1 boss Brivio's MotoGP return for 2022

Bottas: constant pressure of one-year F1 contracts was too much Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Bottas: constant pressure of one-year F1 contracts was too much

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Mexican GP Plus
Formula 1

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

Latest news

Hamilton: Brazil victory battle vs Red Bull will be "as steep as it can be"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Brazil victory battle vs Red Bull will be "as steep as it can be"

Suzuki rules out Alpine F1 boss Brivio's MotoGP return for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki rules out Alpine F1 boss Brivio's MotoGP return for 2022

Why Vettel visited a former F1 midfielder's Brazilian farm
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Vettel visited a former F1 midfielder's Brazilian farm

Bottas: constant pressure of one-year F1 contracts was too much
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: constant pressure of one-year F1 contracts was too much

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival, in Lewis Hamilton, who has seven. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Plus

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Autosport was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.