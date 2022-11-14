Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more Next / F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez

The latest Formula 1 team orders row ignited in Brazil on Sunday as Max Verstappen defied a call from Red Bull to let Sergio Perez overtake him on the final lap.

Verstappen passed Perez following the safety car restart at Interlagos, but was told to give the place back and help Perez score more points in the fight for second in the championship – only to ignore the call.

Verstappen told Red Bull on the radio that he “gave my reasons and I stand by it” for not moving aside, while Perez told the team that it “shows who he really is.”

It led to a frosty post-race debrief with the drivers and the team, but just why did Verstappen defy team orders, and what does it mean for the future of Red Bull’s driver line-up?

shares
comments
2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Previous article

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Next article

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP
Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Horner: Verstappen will help Perez in Abu Dhabi F1 finale Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen will help Perez in Abu Dhabi F1 finale

Verstappen: Sky Sports F1 boycott is now over São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Sky Sports F1 boycott is now over

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations United States GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Plus
Formula 1

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

Horner: Red Bull spoke to Norris "a couple of times" about F1 seat
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull spoke to Norris "a couple of times" about F1 seat

Verstappen "incredibly proud" of F1 season win record despite lack of stat interest Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "incredibly proud" of F1 season win record despite lack of stat interest

Latest news

Hendrick-built Garage 56 Le Mans entry hits track in VIR test
Le Mans Le Mans

Hendrick-built Garage 56 Le Mans entry hits track in VIR test

The first version of the Hendrick Motorsports-built Le Mans 24 Hours Garage 56 entry wrapped up two days of testing on Tuesday at Virginia International Raceway.

Ty Gibbs will step up to Cup in 2023, replacing Busch at JGR
NASCAR NASCAR

Ty Gibbs will step up to Cup in 2023, replacing Busch at JGR

Newly crowned NASCAR Xfinity champion Ty Gibbs will move up to NASCAR Cup in 2023, replacing Kyle Busch at the Joe Gibbs Racing team.

Youngest Le Mans starter Pierson joins ECR IndyCar development scheme
IndyCar IndyCar

Youngest Le Mans starter Pierson joins ECR IndyCar development scheme

United Autosports World Endurance Championship driver Josh Pierson is to become the first driver of Ed Carpenter Racing’s new development program, with the goal to reach IndyCar by 2025.

Boschung to return to Campos for 2023 F2 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

Boschung to return to Campos for 2023 F2 season

Ralph Boschung will return to Formula 2 with Campos Racing next season, the team has confirmed.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Plus

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
18 h
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Plus

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
22 h
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Plus

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Plus

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Plus

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.