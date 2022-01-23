Why Steiner let Haas F1 rookies "learn the hard way" in 2021
Gunther Steiner felt it was better to let Haas Formula 1 drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin "learn the hard way" in their rookie seasons and use mistakes to improve.
