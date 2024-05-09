Why Miami isn’t feeling any heat from Las Vegas F1 competition
Miami Grand Prix president Tyler Epp says the freedom that Formula 1 affords each race promoter in the United States encourages their events to be different from one another.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Sargeant not distracted by Antonelli rumours after F1 future talks with Vowles
MotoGP French GP: Martin ends Friday practice on top, Marquez misses Q2 cut
Formula E battery concerns prompt Attack Mode change for Berlin
WRC Promoter to set out vision for the future
Autosport Plus
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments