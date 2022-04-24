Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Why Mercedes isn’t ready to ‘cut its losses’ just yet with W13 F1 car concept

Mercedes may have labelled the Imola Formula 1 weekend a write-off, but the team is not ready to call it quits with its W13 concept yet.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Why Mercedes isn’t ready to ‘cut its losses’ just yet with W13 F1 car concept

The German manufacturer’s competitive struggles have hit a season low so far at Imola, with neither Lewis Hamilton or George Russell making it in to the top 10 in qualifying.

The pair did not make much progress in the sprint race either, and are at risk of coming away from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix without any points at all.

Mercedes’ failure to make progress in closing the gap to Ferrari and Red Bull this season, as it still does not understand how to unlock the potential it believes there is in its F1 car, has already prompted some to suggest that the time may be coming for more drastic action.

That could include either abandoning its efforts to improve the W13 to switch early focus to its 2023 car, or electing to throw in the towel and start work on an all-new concept as soon as possible.

Team boss Toto Wolff is adamant that such a moment has not arrived yet, as he remains certain that it will eventually get to the bottom of what is causing its car not to produce the performance it believes is locked within it.

"I think we have a direction, where we know how we can unlock the potential that is within the car that would bring us much, much closer," he said. "But at the moment, we haven't got the key."

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

It is understood that there is to be a range of developments coming around the time of the Spanish GP that Mercedes hopes will improve the airflow on the floor to help minimise the porpoising that is still holding it back.

Wolff said: “I think all of the goodness and badness happens mainly on the floor as it stands at the moment.

“We have interesting ideas and concepts that we are trying, and that we are exploring, that have to find their way on to the car in the next few races.”

Asked if doubts were emerging though about the Mercedes concept, which includes its zero sidepod solution, Wolff does not think that it is a case of abandoning all it has done and starting from a clean sheet of paper for the W14.

“I would say there is no such thing as the concept being wrong,” he said. “But is there a part of what we have done that simply doesn't work with the regulations, and what is it?

“You don't need to throw away the goodness. You can keep the goodness. But if there are fundamental areas that don't allow us to unlock the potential that we believe is in the car, then obviously, yeah, you need to cut your losses.”

Read Also:

Wolff talking about the team cutting its losses is perhaps as close to an admission as possible that it may have got things wrong, but he is adamant that such a point cannot come until the team knows exactly where the problems lie.

Asked by Autosport how soon such a point could come, Wolff said: “It is quite defined, because it would mean that you say: ‘OK, where's the baseline now? Is there a new baseline where we can start upon, where we believe that we can unlock more potential?’

“And if we would have thought that, we would have done it five months ago. We believe that this is the development direction that we need to take.

“It's a quite a tricky exercise to do and to say because before we take such decision, we need to really continue in the science and continue in finding out what it is, because only then can you actually say, ‘OK, cut the losses, switch to next year.’

“You can do it if you understand where you got it wrong, and at the moment we simply don't. Not yet.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Previous article

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: Shared "sheer anger" behind animated Hamilton F1 garage chat Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Shared "sheer anger" behind animated Hamilton F1 garage chat

Verstappen: Imola F1 sprint race was a "waiting game" Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Imola F1 sprint race was a "waiting game"

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus
Formula 1

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Wolff: Imola F1 weekend is a write-off for Mercedes Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Imola F1 weekend is a write-off for Mercedes

How Mercedes is chasing “painful” F1 issues behind Imola Q2 exit Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

How Mercedes is chasing “painful” F1 issues behind Imola Q2 exit

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task Plus
Formula 1

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task

Latest news

Why Mercedes isn’t ready to ‘cut its losses’ just yet with W13 F1 car concept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes isn’t ready to ‘cut its losses’ just yet with W13 F1 car concept

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Zhou given pitlane start penalty for Emilia Romagna GP after F1 sprint crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou given pitlane start penalty for Emilia Romagna GP after F1 sprint crash

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall Plus

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite

Formula 1
12 h
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Plus

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, BEN EDWARDS recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy

Formula 1
21 h
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Plus

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Plus

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon Plus

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon

Fernando Alonso hasn’t won a world championship in 15 years, or a grand prix in the past eight seasons, yet he remains one of the best drivers ever to grace an F1 grid. As Alonso heads towards his 41st birthday, and the twilight of his career, OLEG KARPOV asks if there’s still time for one last hurrah – or maybe more?

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped Plus

The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task Plus

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.