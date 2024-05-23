All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Why McLaren kept papaya wheel flashes on its Senna F1 Monaco GP livery

McLaren has not done things by half with its bold Ayrton Senna-inspired livery for Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
McLaren Senna design for Monaco GP

Photo by: McLaren

Rather than a token change of paint on the sidepod, or a different looking front wing, it has elected for a complete livery takeover in the iconic yellow, green and blue colours of Senna’s helmet.

PLUS: How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

But one interesting stand out element of the McLaren livery is the fact that not all its normal papaya colour has been taken off – and in particular the flashes on the front wheel fairings remain untouched.

It would have been obvious to have tweaked these to yellow so they better fit in with the rest of the car, but there is a clear reason that has not happened: the drivers.

McLaren’s marketing department consulted heavily with the race team about the colour change for Monaco, and it was made clear that the papaya flashes had to stay on the wheel fairings as they are an important visual reference marker for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

On a Monaco street circuit where precision is absolutely critical, changing the colour of the fairings could have had a notable visual impact.

It is the reason too that, while drivers’ overalls and team kit will be changed for Monaco, the pitcrew will continue in their regular colours for the tyre changes.

As McLaren’s chief marketing officer Louise McEwan explained: “If you look closely at the car, you'll have seen the front wheel covers have very purposely remained papaya.

McLaren Senna design for Monaco GP

McLaren Senna design for Monaco GP

Photo by: McLaren

“When we do a livery swap of this extent, a full wrap of the car, obviously, we can't compromise performance in any way.

“We've worked over the last year with the whole of racing, particularly the aero team, and then trackside operations, to make sure that we don't compromise performance. So those elements haven't changed. They're important cues for our drivers.

“When you see the team on track, the livery swap also extends to our team kit that you'll see everyone wearing around the paddock as well.

“But we purposely to that point haven't swapped out the full pitcrew because again, the drivers are trained to zone into those visual cues, and the last thing we want is them missing a pitstop.”

Read Also:

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Red Bull bosses pick out different biggest F1 rivals for Monaco GP fight
Next article Red Bull commits to new Monaco-specific high downforce F1 rear wing

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races

F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races

Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races
Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal

Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
McLaren
More from
McLaren
McLaren reveals bold Senna-inspired livery for F1’s Monaco GP

McLaren reveals bold Senna-inspired livery for F1’s Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
McLaren reveals bold Senna-inspired livery for F1’s Monaco GP
McLaren's Bird returns to Formula E action in Shanghai after injury

McLaren's Bird returns to Formula E action in Shanghai after injury

Formula E
Shanghai E-Prix
McLaren's Bird returns to Formula E action in Shanghai after injury
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

Latest news

Grosjean on Ferrucci IndyCar feud: “I don’t think we play in the same field”

Grosjean on Ferrucci IndyCar feud: “I don’t think we play in the same field”

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Grosjean on Ferrucci IndyCar feud: “I don’t think we play in the same field”
F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races

F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races
Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been
Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal

Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest
When Mosley pushed Carlin to seek an F1 entry

When Mosley pushed Carlin to seek an F1 entry

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Trevor Carlin
When Mosley pushed Carlin to seek an F1 entry
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe