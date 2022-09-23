Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Next / Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take "two steps forward" in 2024
Formula 1 Analysis

Why Latifi’s F1 career deserved better than becoming an internet meme

Through all the Formula 1 driver market discussions and considerations for 2023, Nicholas Latifi’s future - or, indeed, lack of future with Williams - was always taken as read.

Luke Smith
By:
Why Latifi’s F1 career deserved better than becoming an internet meme

As far back as late spring, when the first rumblings of Alpine’s plan to place Oscar Piastri at Williams for next year were starting to emerge, the writing seemed to be on the wall for Latifi.

His on-track struggles meant there was not a huge amount to strengthen his case for keeping his drive at Williams next year, making Friday’s confirmation his contract would not be extended an unsurprising announcement.

But the news gives Latifi the chance to now take the next steps in his racing career and offer some closure. His three seasons in F1 may not have brought about the results he wanted, but they’ve also included some extremely difficult circumstances - a hard pill to swallow after so many years preparing to make the step up and realise your dream of being an F1 driver.

Latifi joined the F1 grid for 2020 with a sizeable amount of testing under his belt, both conducted privately and in official sessions, and proved in F2 he had the pace to make the step up. Yet as Williams found itself still recovering from the disastrous 2019 season, cut adrift from the rest of the F1 pack, it was always going to be hard for him to make an impact.

That’s before you consider the season was complicated by COVID, delaying his debut until July, and the fact Latifi had a talent like George Russell to contend with across the garage. It was not an easy starting point for a rookie.

Latifi's 2020 F1 debut came after the pandemic pushed the start of the year to July

Latifi's 2020 F1 debut came after the pandemic pushed the start of the year to July

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The first breakthroughs arrived last year as Williams started to find more performance, latching back onto the rear of the midfield. The topsy-turvy race in Hungary allowed Latifi to snare his first F1 points with seventh, marking Williams’ first score for more than two years. Russell’s tears may be the overriding memory of that day, but Latifi’s efforts were also key. Another point followed at Spa when the rain came and cut proceedings short, giving him ninth after a solid qualifying on Saturday.

And then Abu Dhabi happened.

The impact of last season’s finale on F1 as a whole is well-known. But Latifi is sometimes a forgotten man in the story. As the fallout began, he found himself subjected to ridiculous accusations, abuse and even death threats, the severity of which made him fear for his own safety. It was sickening to think a racing driver who simply made a mistake had to be subjected to such vicious attacks from online trolls.

Latifi may have worked to try and move on from Abu Dhabi, but that is easier said than done. It would have a big mental impact on anyone, no matter how strong they may have become in their training as an elite athlete. In a recent interview on The High Performance Podcast, Williams F1 boss Jost Capito said he thought the effects of Abu Dhabi had impacted Latifi’s early-season form.

“It was extremely hard,” said Capito. “Anybody who didn’t go through this has no idea how this feels. Even if you switch off your social media, you are in contact with other people who still see it. You know it’s going on, and you just can’t get away.

“I’m sure it affected his driving after that. I’m convinced about this. I can understand that, and this is why we gave him the confidence and supported him all the season.”

Latifi was subjected to threats and abuse after his crash caused the title-deciding safety car at Abu Dhabi

Latifi was subjected to threats and abuse after his crash caused the title-deciding safety car at Abu Dhabi

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Latifi’s struggle for form compared to his team-mate continued even when Russell was replaced by Alex Albon. He was left baffled by the car, venting his frustration after Canada that there “wasn’t really anything enjoyable” about his race on-track. A chassis change at Silverstone gave him the comfort he previously lacked, and he hoped Williams would judge him from then on - but when Nyck de Vries reached the points at Monza as a late stand-in, it seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Latifi’s hopes of staying for 2023.

Few can sugarcoat Latifi’s results in the last three years. But he deserved better than his F1 career becoming something of a meme, be it jokes harking back to Abu Dhabi, the nickname ‘GOATifi’, or making fun of some of his qualifying performances all in the hunt of social media clout.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Latifi. He’s enjoyed links to a team in F1 as far back as 2018, when he made his practice debut for Force India while still racing in F2. A big change will now follow if he looks to pursue options in other racing categories. Latifi said back at Zandvoort he was not giving much thought to options outside of F1 until he knew what the future held with Williams. But hopefully he can join the long list of drivers who, after seeing their grand prix careers stall, go on to enjoy success elsewhere, be it in IndyCar or Formula E or sportscar racing. There are plenty of options out there for him.

The focus now will be for Latifi to enjoy the final few races with Williams, soak up the experience of racing in F1, and, if he is still chasing some kind of mental reset or relief owing to the impact of the abuse he faced post-Abu Dhabi, find that peace of mind.

After all, some things are more important than being an F1 driver.

shares
comments
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing
Previous article

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing
Next article

Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take "two steps forward" in 2024

Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take "two steps forward" in 2024
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take "two steps forward" in 2024 Leclerc Ferrari 312 testing
Formula 1

Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take "two steps forward" in 2024

Williams confirms Latifi exit at end of 2022 F1 season
Formula 1

Williams confirms Latifi exit at end of 2022 F1 season

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Nicholas Latifi More
Nicholas Latifi
The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Plus
Formula 1

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash” British GP
Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

Latifi: "Puzzling" my Williams F1 car can’t match what Albon does
Formula 1

Latifi: "Puzzling" my Williams F1 car can’t match what Albon does

Williams More
Williams
Russell: De Vries Monza debut tougher than my 2020 Sakhir Mercedes cameo
Formula 1

Russell: De Vries Monza debut tougher than my 2020 Sakhir Mercedes cameo

Williams waiting on Sargeant as F1 driver market hots up
Formula 1

Williams waiting on Sargeant as F1 driver market hots up

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Italian GP Plus
Formula 1

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

Latest news

Alpine: 100-race F1 plan not derailed by losses of Alonso and Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: 100-race F1 plan not derailed by losses of Alonso and Piastri

Alpine insists its 100-race target to be fighting at the front of Formula 1 has not been wrecked by the loss of drivers Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take "two steps forward" in 2024
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take "two steps forward" in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo has suggested he could have a year out of Formula 1 in 2023 if it allowed him to take “two steps forward” upon returning in 2024.

Why Latifi’s F1 career deserved better than becoming an internet meme
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Latifi’s F1 career deserved better than becoming an internet meme

Through all the Formula 1 driver market discussions and considerations for 2023, Nicholas Latifi’s future - or, indeed, lack of future with Williams - was always taken as read.

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing

It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Plus

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing

It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling

Formula 1
7 h
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Plus

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination

Formula 1
9 h
Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward Plus

Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward

Lewis Hamilton’s words in a recent Vanity Fair interview define both his world-view and his approach to this season: one of perpetual struggle against adversity. As GP RACING explains, that’s what Lewis feeds off – and why, far from being down and nearly out, he’s using his unique skillset to spearhead Mercedes’ revival…

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Plus

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023 - which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars Plus

How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars

While Formula 1 drivers taking part in retro events can prove costly, as Charles Leclerc discovered at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, the Goodwood Revival could prove an interesting experiment for today's stars. As the event's own Tourist Trophy race proves it means serious business, a race for current F1 drivers feels as though it’s in line with where the event is currently at

Goodwood Revival
Sep 21, 2022
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Plus

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2022
How Tyrrell and Stewart forged parallel paths to F1 stardom Plus

How Tyrrell and Stewart forged parallel paths to F1 stardom

The young Ken Tyrrell was barely  aware of motor racing – until a trip with  his village football team to the British  Grand Prix set him on the road to  becoming a Formula 1 constructor. MAURICE HAMILTON details the humble beginning of Tyrrell and how Ken linked up with Jackie Stewart…

Formula 1
Sep 19, 2022
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Plus

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.