Why Hamilton and Sainz are prepared for contrasting emotions at Monza

As one red door closes, so another one opens as current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and his 2025 replacement Lewis Hamilton prepare for very different emotions in front of the tifosi at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s impending move from Mercedes to partner Charles Leclerc was announced in February as Sainz’s long goodbye began even before the 2024 season got under way in Bahrain.

The pair arrived in Monza at different ends of an emotional spectrum, Hamilton being welcomed as the incoming hero and Sainz preparing for a departure to Williams, his own protracted move for next year having only being confirmed earlier this month.

While the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola gave Hamilton a first taste of the adoration coming his way once the switch is complete, heading to Monza presented the seven-time world champion with another chance to experience his new role as the next great hope for the prancing horse.

“I’m not going to lie, it definitely does feel a little bit different,” he said of facing an Italian Grand Prix as a confirmed Ferrari driver.

“It always feels special when you come here. We’re coming here at a decent time in terms of the weather’s incredible today, obviously the huge changes they’ve made to the track.

“There’s always such incredible passion throughout Italy just in the culture in general, but particularly about racing.

“It’s always exciting just to see the fans that we’re going to see throughout the weekend, the passion and excitement that they really bring to this race is really not particularly matched in too many places.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, signs an autograph Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Despite previous tussles with the Ferrari favourites in Monza, Hamilton revealed he has always had a special relationship with Italian F1 fans, adding: “I don’t know what to expect. If I’m honest, over the last few years, I’ve had a really warm welcome every time I’ve come.

“There was one time we were really fighting against Ferrari, I can’t remember what year that was, but even then, people were positive, there was never any negativity.

“I think over the past few years, I’ve heard, is it vine Ferrari? How do you say come to Ferrari?” Having been given a swift lesson in Italian by Leclerc, Hamilton continued: “Vieni Ferrari! So I heard that quite a lot.

“It will be interesting to see how that is this year. But already at Imola for example, I got a really warm reception.

“Honestly I’m super excited. Every year, having come here and seen, you’re on the podium and you see the tifosi all the way down to Turn 1...

“I’m really looking forward to connecting with that community and being on the journey with them as we work towards taking the team forwards.”

Hamilton has even had to disappoint fans by not signing their Ferrari merchandise, he is after all still contracted to Mercedes for the time being.

Meanwhile, Sainz's autograph has also been in demand as he prepares for an emotional final race in Italy sporting the Ferrari colours.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

After a winless first season in 2021, Sainz has taken three grand prix victories – one in each of the past three campaigns – and has stood on the podium a further 18 times.

The top step might be out of reach on Sunday afternoon, given the pace of rivals McLaren and Red Bull, but the 29-year-old is still planning to enjoy his chance to say “arrivederci”.

“Emotional for sure, I’m really trying to enjoy it as much as possible, to embrace the feelings and try to be present,” he said.

“I think it's a mistake that I sometimes do and it's easy to fall into - which [is] you stop being present and one weekend becomes routine because there's 24 races and it becomes a job.

“Actually before coming here this weekend I tried to stop a bit, look around and say ‘I'm a Ferrari driver with options of podium or win this weekend if everything goes well’ and try to enjoy that moment, enjoy the moment with the tifosi.

“Also I feel like since last year, pole position here [then finishing] on the podium, the next weekend I won Singapore plus Melbourne this year, I feel like it's a force to value me a lot more.

“They support me even more than what they did last year, I feel really loved and I feel that connection with them that I am trying to embrace as much as possible.

“Many tifosi these last few days [have said] the typical ‘forza Ferrari’. And ‘we are all with you, Carlos’.

“A lot of them have given me letters and given me really nice words like ‘we will follow you even in Williams, we wish you all the best in Williams and we will be supporting you even if you are Williams forever’.

“To have those words to you as a driver is something that leaves me obviously wholehearted. You know, and it's a really nice thing to read or to receive.”

Sainz admits he has set “realistic” ambitions for Sunday, but if he could take the chequered flag that love from the partisan Ferrari support would no doubt continue to flow.