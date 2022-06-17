Why 2011 Canadian GP was not Button's greatest drive

In this episode of "Short View Back to the Past", Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner takes a look at one of the most remarkable races in Formula 1 history, when Button went from last to first, and argues the case for an alternative brilliant drive from the 2009 world champion.

Here is Autosport’s rundown of Button’s 10 best F1 drives.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.