Formula 1 Dutch GP

What Russell is showing with Spa disqualification reaction

After being disqualified from the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix for breaching minimum weight limits, George Russell is still treating the result as a victory

Ben Hunt
Ben Hunt
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes W15

George Russell, Mercedes W15

Photo by: Erik Junius

George Russell's disqualification in the Belgian Grand Prix could prove to be the most important non-victory of his career.

The Mercedes driver had produced arguably his best performance in F1 to cross the line in first place, only to have the result taken away from him after being found to be underweight.

His Mercedes was 1.5kg underweight once the fuel had been drained from his car, resulting in him being expunged from the results. It was a slam dunk penalty and an understandable blow to the 26-year-old who looked to have defied the odds by pulling off an audacious one-stop strategy.

But instead of beating himself up over the miscalculation - which, interestingly, he admitted was a collective error and not simply blaming his team - he revealed how he was maintaining a positive mindset by storing the helmet he wore at Spa with the two from his other victories in Sao Paulo and Austria.

"I'd been pushing the team for a long time to keep pushing the boundaries," he said. "If you take margin in everything you do, you'd never be disqualified. You'd never make a mistake while driving. You'd never spin off. But you'd never know what the true potential is.

"Of course, it's very frustrating that the one time in three years we've been just under the weight limit was the race we won. But you know, there's zero hard feelings because we're in this together and it will make us stronger for the future.

"I lost 25 points but in my mind, that is still a win. I've kept my helmet, and it's going to be going on my bedside table with my other two victories. Those celebrations I had with the team in that moment straight after were some of the best feelings of my career. So I'll only take positives from what happened."

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, arrives at the track

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, arrives at the track

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

He added: "Nobody can take that feeling away from me from crossing the line, celebrating with my team, standing on the podium.

"If I was in a championship fight this year, it would have been a much bigger blow to us, those 25 points. But unfortunately, we're not quite there."

Russell's approach is different, say, to Lando Norris, who has often laboured after his missed opportunities. The McLaren driver has tended to dwell on the negativity when he has seen an opportunity slip through his grasp.

Of course, it is a case of whatever approach works best for a driver but it is clear that Russell's response displayed yet another example of his growing maturity, as he shapes up to become the new team leader of the Mercedes team.

When Lewis Hamilton leaves for Ferrari at the end of the season it will leave a void. Mercedes already knew it but Russell is proving to the rest of us that he is perfectly capable of filling it and leading the team forwards with his actions and his mentality

He is displaying a maturity that stretches beyond his 26 years, which could be critical in nurturing the development of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the rookie who is expected to be confirmed as his teammate for 2025.

Furthermore, he is now also getting to show it with his excellent performances on track, as his 'victory' in Spa proved.

