Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace Next / The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari
Formula 1 News

What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?

Formula 1 takes a summer break after the Hungarian Grand Prix but what is the summer break, why do they happen and what do teams do during them? Click here to find out.

Haydn Cobb
By:
What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?

After a gruelling run of 13 races in 20 weeks, the Formula 1 paddock heads into a summer break in August immediately after the Hungarian GP.

There will be no official F1 track action for an entire month, with the teams reconvening at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on the 26-28 August.

That means over three weeks off from the grind of the F1 circus and travelling the world, and while all involved will get to enjoy some well-deserved time off, it doesn’t mean everything shuts down for the entire period.

Paddock atmosphere

Paddock atmosphere

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

What is Formula 1’s summer break?

The F1 summer break is so vital to each season that it is written into the sporting regulations, with penalties for teams who do not adhere to the rules.

In an overarching sense, the F1 summer break is the period between the final race in July – for 2022 this is the Hungarian GP on 29-31 July – until the first race back in late August or early September. This year that’s the Belgian GP on 26-28 August.

For the teams, when they have no races or official tests to attend or prepare for until the F1 summer break ends, there is also a mandatory team factory shutdown where work is severally restricted to just the basic functions to ensure the team ticks over.

This rule is implemented by Article 21.8 of the FIA F1 sporting regulations: "All competitors must observe a shutdown period of fourteen (14) consecutive days during the months of July and / or August."

In this period teams cannot work on car design, development or parts production, including planning or hold meetings.

Windtunnels or machining parts are also not allowed to be run at any time during the 14-day period, but essential work like service and maintenance is permitted.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, makes a pit stop during FP2

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, makes a pit stop during FP2

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

F1 teams can repair damaged cars but need to gain FIA permission to operate, while any tasks that are not related to the F1 team are permitted.

F1 teams are allowed to activate its 14-day shutdown period at any time within the summer break, with the majority of teams opting for a middle two weeks to provide time to unpack from the previous race and prepare for the next race after the shutdown.

But F1 teams don’t need to run the 14-day shutdown at the same time, so some teams may start or finish the period earlier than others.

The summer break was still used during the COVID-19-affected 2020 season, when it was pushed forward into March and April to allow the season to start and run concurrently from July.

While the rules in the sporting regulations applies to all teams, it generally also comes into play for the FIA, race officials, suppliers, the media and other stakeholders involved in the series that ensure F1 can go racing.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Why does Formula 1 have a summer break?

Since the F1 calendar ballooned to over 20 races across each season, the summer break has been implemented to ensure time off is provided, with rules set in place to stop teams exploiting it to gain a competitive advantage.

It is also a way to keep costs in check, having been installed long before the F1 team cost cap, because it means each F1 team has to pause development and research work.

It also allows team personnel to spend time away from F1 and work, to relax and recover with family and friends, before the action resumes in the frantic run of races to the end of the season.

Given F1 teams are hard at work as soon as the Christmas break ends, it is the first genuine period to stop work for many departments in each squad. It also acts as a timely breather before the work ramps up again for the end of the season and then the focus switch to the following campaign.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

What happens during the F1 summer break?

What happens during the summer break varies depending on each department of an F1 team, but for the vast majority all work stops during the 14 days of shutdown. This covers any area that works specifically on performance or the running of the F1 team and cars from top to bottom.

Only a few departments are permitted to keep working, which are those that don’t have a direct impact on car performance: mainly marketing, finance and legal.

Outside of the mandatory 14-day shutdown period, all areas of an F1 team are allowed to operate as normal and within the usual rules and allowances of the regular season.

F1 drivers are also given the break and usually only debrief with the team on the day after the last race before the summer break and fulfil any media or marketing engagements. Then the drivers are free to go on holiday and usually return to the team factory during the week before the next race to work in the simulator.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When does Formula 1 return?

The 2022 F1 season resumes after the summer break with the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps on the 26-28 August, which kicks off the final nine races held over the next 12 weeks.

The season concludes with the Abu Dhabi GP on 18-20 November.

2022 F1 race calendar post-summer break

Belgian GP - 26-28 August
Dutch GP -  2-4 September
Italian GP - 9-11 September
Singapore GP - 30 September-2 October
Japanese GP - 7-9 October
United States GP - 21-23 October
Mexico City GP - 28-30 October
Sao Paulo GP - 11-13 November
Abu Dhabi GP - 18-20 November

shares
comments
Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace
Previous article

Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace
Next article

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more Hungarian GP
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Hamilton: Mercedes 1-2 in Hungary F1 qualifying was on before DRS failure Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes 1-2 in Hungary F1 qualifying was on before DRS failure

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates

Live commentary and updates on the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly

Red Bull has fitted fresh power units on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s cars for Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with Pierre Gasly starting from the pitlane for doing likewise.

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi

Ex-Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has revealed he received death threats and felt like “the most hated man in the world” after the controversial Abu Dhabi season finale.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
3 h
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.