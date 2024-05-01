What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a Dream Weekend in Monaco

Sponsored by

The tiny Principality is undoubtedly one of the most legendary destinations on the F1 calendar and MoneyGram is giving one fan and their guest the chance to experience the race weekend in a very unique way, with a package that includes viewing from onboard a yacht moored trackside in the harbour.

The circuit offers a rare opportunity to get right up close to the cars and this unique vantage point will present an astonishing insight into how the world’s top drivers make it through the barriers within the tightest of margins, time and again.

In a city famed for its magnificent casino, three-time race winner Hamilton admitted to media in last year’s press conference that every corner is a bit of a gamble, but that is what makes the race what it is.

“You throw it into the corner and come out with your eyes open and hopefully you've made it round,” he said. “It’s an amazing place to race and we're so privileged to be one of the only 20 to do it here at the peak of the sport. So epic.”

Epic is also one of the best words to describe the prize on offer in the MoneyGram Monaco Dream Weekend competition – with TWO days of exciting racing action on offer from TWO different vantage points around the spectacular Monaco circuit.

Saturday will be spent in the harbour, right beside the track aboard the exclusive Eleni Superyacht, while Sunday switches to the Ermanno Terrace, a seventh-floor covered venue at Sainte-Devote with wide-reaching views of the racetrack.

The prize winner and a guest will be flown into nearby Nice from their nearest major metro airport to enjoy a four-night stay at the luxurious Hyatt Regency Hotel, with two days of transport to, and attendance at, the Monaco event.

This incredible package is the ultimate luxury, with a privileged position and an array of food and beverages on offer, including spirits, sparkling wine, beer, wine and soft drinks, plus live entertainment and an appearance by an F1 personality.

The winners will also get two MoneyGram Haas F1 Team polo t-shirts, a pair of autographed MoneyGram Haas F1 Team caps and €2,000 in spending money. And all you need to do is answer the question: ‘What drives your dreams?’

Head to moneygram.com now and fill in the entry form for the chance of a lifetime to experience the ultimate MoneyGram Monaco Dream Weekend with MoneyGram Haas F1 team