Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
News

"Weird" for Verstappen to claim F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole after struggles

Max Verstappen says it feels “very weird” to be on pole position for Formula 1’s 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after struggling with the Red Bull for “the whole weekend”.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, arrives in Parc Ferme

The three-time champion signed off his season’s qualifying efforts with a 12th pole, having pipped Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc by 0.139 seconds despite failing to improve with his final Q3 attack.

But Verstappen had called out the behaviour of the dominant RB19 throughout practice, even leading Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko to wager €500 that his driver would not hit the front-row.

As such, Verstappen reckoned it was “very weird” to have topped the timing screens given the struggles to tame the car.

Verstappen, who missed FP1 so that Formula E champion Jake Dennis could contest the session as a rookie for Red Bull, said: “Very weird. I mean, the whole weekend so far has been a bit of a struggle.

“We definitely improved the car for qualifying. From lap one, it all seemed a bit more together. We could definitely push more.”

After snatching pole, Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase radioed “I reckon you owe this [beep] box an apology” in deference to his driver’s less than complimentary comments about the car.

Verstappen added: “Around here already with the tyres, if you do little slides and whatever, it can cost you a lot of lap time. That was what was happening for us in practice.

“But then in qualifying, it all just was a bit more connected…

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

“I have no clue how good we're going to be in the race. Normally we are always quite decent.

“It’s been a very special season. We've been enjoying it a lot.”

Verstappen reckoned the RB19 had been sliding about too much during practice, with FP2 featuring only a quarter of an hour of running due to red flags for crashes for Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg.

Speaking on Friday night after FP2, Verstappen said: “We had limited track time in FP2, so we weren't able to learn as much as we wanted to.

“I didn't expect the balance to be so far off, there was a lot of understeer and jumping.

“We need to make some big improvements to be good in qualifying."

shares
comments
Previous article Leclerc: F1 Abu Dhabi GP front row a “big surprise” having feared Q1 exit
Next article Norris rues “s*** job” he is doing in F1 qualifying after Abu Dhabi Q3 slide
Matt Kew
More
Matt Kew
Perez summoned over criticism of FIA stewards after F1 Abu Dhabi GP finish

Perez summoned over criticism of FIA stewards after F1 Abu Dhabi GP finish

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Perez summoned over criticism of FIA stewards after F1 Abu Dhabi GP finish Perez summoned over criticism of FIA stewards after F1 Abu Dhabi GP finish

McLaren must investigate whether F1 upgrades have introduced bad handling traits

McLaren must investigate whether F1 upgrades have introduced bad handling traits

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

McLaren must investigate whether F1 upgrades have introduced bad handling traits McLaren must investigate whether F1 upgrades have introduced bad handling traits

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Max Verstappen
More
Max Verstappen
2023 F1 world championship points: Final standings after Abu Dhabi GP

2023 F1 world championship points: Final standings after Abu Dhabi GP

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

2023 F1 world championship points: Final standings after Abu Dhabi GP 2023 F1 world championship points: Final standings after Abu Dhabi GP

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023 F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Red Bull Racing
More
Red Bull Racing
Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

Latest news

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending? Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe