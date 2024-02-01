How 'relentless rookie' Alonso leads Aston Martin F1 by example
Fernando Alonso may be the oldest driver on the Formula 1 grid, but according to his Aston Martin team the energy he exudes still resembles that of a relentless rookie.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team in the garage
Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images
Felipe Drugovich, Reserve Driver, Aston Martin F1 Team, Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team, celebrate with Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position, after the race
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Speaking "truth" the only way to handle Alonso/Stroll, says Aston Martin F1 boss
Speaking "truth" the only way to handle Alonso/Stroll, says Aston Martin F1 boss Speaking "truth" the only way to handle Alonso/Stroll, says Aston Martin F1 boss
Alonso: F1’s ground effect cars can be ‘confusing’
Alonso: F1’s ground effect cars can be ‘confusing’ Alonso: F1’s ground effect cars can be ‘confusing’
Aston Martin begins test programme for Valkyrie LMH racer
Aston Martin begins test programme for Valkyrie LMH racer Aston Martin begins test programme for Valkyrie LMH racer
Aston Martin: F1 factory switch no excuse for mid-season slump
Aston Martin: F1 factory switch no excuse for mid-season slump Aston Martin: F1 factory switch no excuse for mid-season slump
How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
Latest news
How Hamilton's exit could leave the Mercedes F1 team in a tough spot
How Hamilton's exit could leave the Mercedes F1 team in a tough spot How Hamilton's exit could leave the Mercedes F1 team in a tough spot
Fastest and slowest turns on the F1 calendar
Fastest and slowest turns on the F1 calendar Fastest and slowest turns on the F1 calendar
Ferrari market cap surges $7 billion amid Hamilton F1 bombshell
Ferrari market cap surges $7 billion amid Hamilton F1 bombshell Ferrari market cap surges $7 billion amid Hamilton F1 bombshell
McLaren signs Ekstrom, Gutierrez to Extreme E team
McLaren signs Ekstrom, Gutierrez to Extreme E team McLaren signs Ekstrom, Gutierrez to Extreme E team
Why the recent team name sagas should alarm F1
Why the recent team name sagas should alarm F1 Why the recent team name sagas should alarm F1
What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions
What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.