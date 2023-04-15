WEC title proves Alonso hasn't been in "darkest tunnel for decades
Fernando Alonso says his World Endurance Championship title success proves he has not been in a "dark tunnel for decades" even if his Formula 1 results plateaued prior to 2023.
The double F1 champion has chalked a hat-trick of podiums to kick off the new F1 season. This follows his switch from Alpine to in-form Aston Martin, who Max Verstappen reckons will win grands prix this year.
Verstappen has also noted that Alonso should have more than his current tally of 32 F1 victories.
This is a figure hurt by the decline of Ferrari at the start of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014 prior to Alonso's ill-fated 2015 move to McLaren as the team hit its nadir via a turbulent engine partnership with Honda.
That slump prompted Alonso to quit F1 to chase the so-called ‘triple crown’, with him twice winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans, plus the 2018-19 WEC title, although he failed to snare the Indianapolis 500.
Alonso says his LMP1 sportscar achievements for Toyota should have proved his speed had not diminished in his time away from F1, despite him only achieving one podium upon his topflight return with Alpine in 2021.
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing, Toyota TS050 Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Alonso said: “It hasn't been that long [since I had a realistic chance of winning races].
“I know that people always think that I've been in the darkest tunnel for decades [but] I've been world champion four years ago [with Toyota in the WEC].
“I know it's not F1, but our world is not about only F1. You know, there are many beautiful things in motorsport.
“I'd been winning and dominating in WEC just four years ago.
“I've been fighting for podiums for the last two years with Alpine. I've been fighting for even pole positions in Australia last year, first row on the grid in Canada like eight months ago.”
Alonso added that there were indeed “special circumstances” following his move to Aston Martin that have thrust him back into the limelight, but that previously he had not been uncompetitive.
He continued: “I never felt that I was out of Q1 for 10 years, and now suddenly I became alive.
“I've been always competitive and hopefully now I'm a little bit more so.
“But until your win, it doesn't change much, to finish seventh or to finish third, or to finish second, or to finish 11th. It doesn't change that - you win or you lose.”
The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success
The cancelled F1 Chinese GP's greatest moments
Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races
Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races
When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge
When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Latest news
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success
The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality
Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.