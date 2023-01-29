Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return
Formula 1 News

Webber: Red Bull will remain "dangerous" threat in F1 2023 title fight

Mark Webber believes Red Bull will remain the “most dangerous team” in Formula 1 in 2023 despite facing penalties for its cost cap breach.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
Webber: Red Bull will remain "dangerous" threat in F1 2023 title fight

Red Bull swept to its first championship double since 2013 last year as it wrapped up both titles with more than a month to spare.

Max Verstappen won a record 15 races en route to his second F1 drivers’ championship, while Sergio Perez’s pair of victories and biggest season points haul to date aided Red Bull in securing the constructors’ title.

Although Ferrari put up a serious challenge in the early part of the season, Red Bull emerged as the dominant force through the second half of the year, winning 10 of the final 11 races.

Its only defeat in that time came in Brazil to Mercedes, whose resurgence through last year has led many, including Verstappen, to anticipate a tougher challenge for this year’s title.

But ex-F1 driver Webber thought the comment was “very polite of Max” as he believed Red Bull would remain the toughest force to beat this year.

"Red Bull are still the most dangerous team coming out of the blocks," Webber, who raced for Red Bull between 2007 and 2013, told Autosport.

"Actually, everyone has to lift their games in all aspects. We saw that Mercedes had great reliability, Ferrari of course less so. But Red Bull had good reliability and were strong at all tracks.

"And Max, it's just ‘Formula 1 plus’ for him at times. I think the highlight for me was to see what he did through the field in Spa. That was just unbelievable."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull heads into 2023 with the disadvantage of a reduced aerodynamic testing allowance as punishment for breaching the $145million budget cap in 2021.

The team has been adamant the sanction will have a big impact on its car development, with its permitted aero running reduced by 10% until October.

"I don't think anyone knows really how much that's going to impact them, but I'm sure they've got enough creative people there to keep it going,” said Webber.

"But I think we also don't know how much Mercedes have given up on this year. In some ways, giving up is not the right word, because there's always some learning for next year.

"But I mean how they allocated the time, the R&D and the money under the budget cap between last year and the 2023 car.

"Thanks to those elements, it's going to be fascinating to see how the first quarter plays out next season.”

Red Bull will unveil its new car, the RB19, on 3 February in New York before getting its first extended run-out at testing in Bahrain on 23-25 February.

shares
comments

Related video

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return
Previous article

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Magnussen: Previous pressure in Formula 1 felt "very scary"
Formula 1

Magnussen: Previous pressure in Formula 1 felt "very scary"

No Ferrari number one driver, but Vasseur won't hesitate to "take action"
Formula 1

No Ferrari number one driver, but Vasseur won't hesitate to "take action"

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Lawson to drive Red Bull F1 car at Bathurst
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Lawson to drive Red Bull F1 car at Bathurst

The top 10 Red Bull drivers - 5th to 1st
Video Inside
Formula 1

The top 10 Red Bull drivers - 5th to 1st

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential Plus
Formula 1

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

Latest news

Daytona 24, Hour 21: MSR Acura back in front with three hours left
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24, Hour 21: MSR Acura back in front with three hours left

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura was back in front with three hours remaining in the Daytona 24 Hours that opens the IMSA SportsCar season.

Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory
General General

Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory

Two-time DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom took his fourth Race of Champions title at Pite Havsbad in Sweden after defeating Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher in the final.

Ogier eyes WRC Monte Carlo rematch with Loeb
WRC WRC

Ogier eyes WRC Monte Carlo rematch with Loeb

Sebastien Ogier is keen for a Rally Monte Carlo rematch against Sebastien Loeb in next year's World Rally Championship after becoming the most successful driver in event history.

Webber: Red Bull will remain "dangerous" threat in F1 2023 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Webber: Red Bull will remain "dangerous" threat in F1 2023 title fight

Mark Webber believes Red Bull will remain the “most dangerous team” in Formula 1 in 2023 despite facing penalties for its cost cap breach.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Plus

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

He has more starts without a podium than anyone else in Formula 1 world championship history, but Nico Hulkenberg is back for one more shot with Haas. After spending three years on the sidelines, the revitalised German is aiming to prove to his new team what the F1 grid has been missing

Formula 1
5 h
The potential-laden F1 car that Ferrari neglected Plus

The potential-laden F1 car that Ferrari neglected

The late Mauro Forghieri played a key role in Ferrari’s mid-1960s turnaround, says STUART CODLING, and his pretty, intricate 1512 was among the most evocative cars of the 1.5-litre era. But a victim of priorities as Formula 1 was deemed less lucrative than success in sportscars, its true potential was never seen in period

Formula 1
Jan 28, 2023
Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss Plus

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

OPINION: Fred Vasseur has spent only a few weeks as team principal for the Ferrari Formula 1 team, but is already intent on taking the Scuderia back to the very top. And despite it being arguably the most demanding job in motorsport, the Frenchman is relishing the challenge

Formula 1
Jan 27, 2023
The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023 Plus

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Changes to the regulations for season two of Formula 1's ground-effects era aim to smooth out last year’s troubles and shut down loopholes. But what areas have been targeted, and what impact will this have?

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2023
Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history? Plus

Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

Who are the quickest drivers in Formula 1 history? LUKE SMITH asked a jury of experienced and international panel of experts and F1 insiders. Some of them have worked closely with F1’s fastest-ever drivers – so who better to vote on our all-time top 50? We’re talking all-out speed here rather than size of trophy cabinet, so the results may surprise you…

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2023
One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1 Plus

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

OPINION: During what is traditionally a very quiet time of year in the Formula 1 news cycle, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been generating headlines. He’s been commenting on massive topics in a championship that loves them, but also addressing necessary smaller changes too. Here we suggest a further refinement that would be a big boon to fans

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2023
How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? Plus

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

Lando Norris is no longer the young cheeky-chappy at McLaren; he’s now the established ace. And F1's big guns will come calling if the team can’t give him a competitive car. Here's what the team needs to do to retain its prize asset

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2023
What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make? Plus

What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

While a quick pitstop can make all the difference to the outcome of a Formula 1 race, most team managers say consistency is more important than pure speed. MATT KEW analyses the fastest pitstops from last season to see which ones – if any – made a genuine impact

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.