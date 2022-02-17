Watch Live: Ferrari launches new F1-75 car for 2022 season

The Ferrari F1-75 will be revealed via a live launch at 1pm GMT on Thursday with drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr on hand for the presentation.

Ferrari will enter the 2022 season looking to build on its recent momentum after finishing third in last year’s constructors’ championship, bouncing back from a difficult 2020 campaign.

Leclerc managed to score pole in Monaco and came close to victory at Silverstone, while Sainz flourished in his first season wearing red, picking up four of the team’s five podiums in 2021.

The arrival of F1’s new technical regulations in 2022 will give Ferrari the chance to take the fight to frontrunners Mercedes and Red Bull once again. It has not won a race since Singapore 2019, and has not won a championship since taking the constructors’ crown in 2008.