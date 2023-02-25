Video: The key talking points from day three of F1 testing
And just like that, Formula 1's 2023 pre-season test is over, with Sergio Perez and Red Bull ending the three days on top.
The Mexican beat Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to the fastest time on the final day in Bahrain, with Valtteri Bottas in third for Alfa Romeo.
PLUS: What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
Earlier in the day, Charles Leclerc led the morning's running for Ferrari, clocking a 1m31.024s on Pirelli's C5 tyres to lead Mercedes' George Russell by four tenths.
But the real test for teams will come next weekend at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
Jon Noble joins Martyn Lee straight from Bahrain to discuss Red Bull's dominance, Mercedes' 2023 F1 chances, McLaren's struggles, Haas and Williams' strengths and whether Aston Martin is the best of the rest or just putting on a good show.
