Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Top 10 greatest F1 teams

Formula 1
Formula 1
Top 10 greatest F1 teams

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Norris displaces Verstappen from top spot on opening day

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Norris displaces Verstappen from top spot on opening day

Wolff: Mercedes "screwed" if FIA and F1 side with rivals in engine row

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Wolff: Mercedes "screwed" if FIA and F1 side with rivals in engine row

Video: The end of pull-rod? F1 2026 suspension tech explained

Formula 1
Formula 1
Video: The end of pull-rod? F1 2026 suspension tech explained

Martin sought Marquez’s advice before undergoing further surgery

MotoGP
MotoGP
Martin sought Marquez’s advice before undergoing further surgery

Which Lando Norris will F1 get in 2026?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Which Lando Norris will F1 get in 2026?

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Verstappen fastest on opening morning

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Verstappen fastest on opening morning

Audi takes radical approach with 2026 sidepods in Bahrain F1 test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Audi takes radical approach with 2026 sidepods in Bahrain F1 test
Video
Formula 1

Video: The end of pull-rod? F1 2026 suspension tech explained

The ground effect era is officially over, and with the 2026 regulations the Formula 1 grid has just undergone its most radical mechanical transformation in years

Published:

Members only

You must be a Plus subscriber to view this video content
Subscribe

Autosport Explains

Our experts decode the most important stories in motorsport.

While McLaren and Red Bull dominated the last four years with a front pull-rod set-up, the tide has officially turned.

In this video, we break down why the pull-rod was the "undisputed king of aero" during the 2022–25 seasons and why almost every team, including giants like Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull, has suddenly reverted to push-rod suspension for 2026. 

For 2026 the cars are smaller, the regulations are new, and the suspension war is just getting started. Is the return to push-rod the right move for the front-runners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Which Lando Norris will F1 get in 2026?
Next article Wolff: Mercedes "screwed" if FIA and F1 side with rivals in engine row

Top Comments

Latest news

Top 10 greatest F1 teams

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Top 10 greatest F1 teams

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Norris displaces Verstappen from top spot on opening day

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Norris displaces Verstappen from top spot on opening day

Wolff: Mercedes "screwed" if FIA and F1 side with rivals in engine row

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Wolff: Mercedes "screwed" if FIA and F1 side with rivals in engine row

Video: The end of pull-rod? F1 2026 suspension tech explained

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Video: The end of pull-rod? F1 2026 suspension tech explained