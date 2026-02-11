Video: The end of pull-rod? F1 2026 suspension tech explained
The ground effect era is officially over, and with the 2026 regulations the Formula 1 grid has just undergone its most radical mechanical transformation in years
Autosport Explains
Our experts decode the most important stories in motorsport.
While McLaren and Red Bull dominated the last four years with a front pull-rod set-up, the tide has officially turned.
In this video, we break down why the pull-rod was the "undisputed king of aero" during the 2022–25 seasons and why almost every team, including giants like Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull, has suddenly reverted to push-rod suspension for 2026.
For 2026 the cars are smaller, the regulations are new, and the suspension war is just getting started. Is the return to push-rod the right move for the front-runners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Top 10 greatest F1 teams
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Norris displaces Verstappen from top spot on opening day
Wolff: Mercedes "screwed" if FIA and F1 side with rivals in engine row
Video: The end of pull-rod? F1 2026 suspension tech explained
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments