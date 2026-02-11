Video: The end of pull-rod? F1 2026 suspension tech explained

While McLaren and Red Bull dominated the last four years with a front pull-rod set-up, the tide has officially turned.

In this video, we break down why the pull-rod was the "undisputed king of aero" during the 2022–25 seasons and why almost every team, including giants like Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull, has suddenly reverted to push-rod suspension for 2026.

For 2026 the cars are smaller, the regulations are new, and the suspension war is just getting started. Is the return to push-rod the right move for the front-runners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!