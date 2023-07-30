Subscribe
Previous / Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP Next / The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Formula 1 / Belgian GP Video

Video: Red Bull domination and wet weather woes at the F1 Belgian GP

F1's 2023 Belgian Grand Prix was a mixture of wet weather problems, wet tyre worries, poor visibility and a pair of DNFs to boot, but this gave plenty of talking points to discuss as we enter the F1 summer break.

Martyn Lee chats with Matt Kew in Spa, and Jake Boxall-Legge back home, on everything we've learnt and need to learn from in Spa-Francorchamps.

shares
comments

Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Latest news

Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff

Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic

Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR

Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass

The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe