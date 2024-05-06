Video: Norris takes maiden win at the F1 Miami GP
It may have taken him 110 Formula 1 starts, but Lando Norris finally claimed his first win at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, after he kept Max Verstappen at bay for the second half of the race.
But was it luck, skill or a combination of both that secured him top spot?
Further back, we also saw multiple incidents, including one between Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz, penalties galore for Kevin Magnussen over the weekend, and mixed fortunes over the sprint and main races in the United States.
Bryn Lucas chats with Charles Bradley to answer the most pressing questions we're left with after the 2024 Miami GP.
