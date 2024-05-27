All Series
Formula 1 Monaco GP
Video

Video: Leclerc finally breaks the curse at the F1 Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc controlled the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix to take his maiden home victory in a race stalled by a red flag following a first-lap clash between Sergio Perez and both Haas drivers.

With all drivers able to take a free pitstop under the early red flag, it meant a race of tyre preservation with track position king on the streets of Monaco, and Leclerc held his nerve to take an emotional victory after a series of cruel near-misses at his home race.

Meanwhile it was a nightmare race for Max Verstappen down in sixth with his Red Bull unsettled over the Monaco kerbs. There was also not-so-friendly fire between Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, while Williams picked up its first points of he season with Alex Albon in ninth.

Bryn Lucas is joined by Alex Kalinauckas and Jake Boxall-Legge as they discuss Leclerc’s excellent performance and a chaotic opening lap that set the stage for the remainder of the race.

Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension
What was behind F1's "slower than F2" Monaco GP tactical pace

Isle of Man TT 2024: Dunlop leads the way as practice week begins

Road Road racing
Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Catalan GP Review

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
Podcast: 2024 Indianapolis 500 Review

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Alpine not ruling out F1 driver line-up change after latest Ocon Gasly clash

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome

Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
