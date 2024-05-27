Video: Leclerc finally breaks the curse at the F1 Monaco GP

With all drivers able to take a free pitstop under the early red flag, it meant a race of tyre preservation with track position king on the streets of Monaco, and Leclerc held his nerve to take an emotional victory after a series of cruel near-misses at his home race.

Meanwhile it was a nightmare race for Max Verstappen down in sixth with his Red Bull unsettled over the Monaco kerbs. There was also not-so-friendly fire between Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, while Williams picked up its first points of he season with Alex Albon in ninth.

Bryn Lucas is joined by Alex Kalinauckas and Jake Boxall-Legge as they discuss Leclerc’s excellent performance and a chaotic opening lap that set the stage for the remainder of the race.