Video: F1 testing update

Formula 1 heads into its final days of pre-season testing for the 2026 campaign this week in Bahrain and there is much to discuss.
The new-for-2026 regulations have obviously dominated headlines thus far, particularly after the angered Max Verstappen claimed they are "not fun" and like "Formula E on steroids".
With the news regs have also come changes to the race start procedure following the removal of the MGU-H, as drivers must now rev the engine for at least 10 seconds to spool up the turbo.
But this means it is all much more complex than before and McLaren boss Andrea Stella thinks cars must be allowed to have power units ready to go on the grid to avoid slow getaways.
Outside of the new regulations, there is also the debate of the pecking order with Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari all vying for top honours, whereas Cadillac and Aston Martin are seemingly at the opposite end.
All of this from last week and more gets discussed in the latest Autosport video, including a preview for the upcoming days.
