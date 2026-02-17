Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Why Cadillac isn’t using as many Ferrari F1 parts as it could

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
Why Cadillac isn’t using as many Ferrari F1 parts as it could

Formula E working on a longer version of Jeddah F1 track for Gen4 era

Formula E
Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Formula E working on a longer version of Jeddah F1 track for Gen4 era

Video: F1 testing update

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Video: F1 testing update

Just how good is the WRC’s King of Consistency?

Feature
WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Just how good is the WRC’s King of Consistency?

What to look out for in F1's second week of Bahrain testing

Feature
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
What to look out for in F1's second week of Bahrain testing

The unexpected factor that makes F1 qualifying more complicated in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
The unexpected factor that makes F1 qualifying more complicated in 2026

Government rejects MotoGP proposal to change Australian GP venue

MotoGP
MotoGP
Australian GP
Government rejects MotoGP proposal to change Australian GP venue

Red Bull chief designer leaves F1 team

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
Red Bull chief designer leaves F1 team
Video
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Video: F1 testing update

Autosport F1 reporters Ronald Vording and Jake Boxall-Legge sit down in Bahrain to discuss pre-season testing, with the final three days coming up

Edited:

Members only

You must be a Plus subscriber to view this video content
Subscribe

Autosport Explains

Our experts decode the most important stories in motorsport.

Formula 1 heads into its final days of pre-season testing for the 2026 campaign this week in Bahrain and there is much to discuss.

The new-for-2026 regulations have obviously dominated headlines thus far, particularly after the angered Max Verstappen claimed they are "not fun" and like "Formula E on steroids".

With the news regs have also come changes to the race start procedure following the removal of the MGU-H, as drivers must now rev the engine for at least 10 seconds to spool up the turbo.

But this means it is all much more complex than before and McLaren boss Andrea Stella thinks cars must be allowed to have power units ready to go on the grid to avoid slow getaways.

Outside of the new regulations, there is also the debate of the pecking order with Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari all vying for top honours, whereas Cadillac and Aston Martin are seemingly at the opposite end.

All of this from last week and more gets discussed in the latest Autosport video, including a preview for the upcoming days.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What to look out for in F1's second week of Bahrain testing
Next article Why Cadillac isn’t using as many Ferrari F1 parts as it could

Top Comments

Latest news

Why Cadillac isn’t using as many Ferrari F1 parts as it could

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
Why Cadillac isn’t using as many Ferrari F1 parts as it could

Formula E working on a longer version of Jeddah F1 track for Gen4 era

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Formula E working on a longer version of Jeddah F1 track for Gen4 era

Video: F1 testing update

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Video: F1 testing update

Just how good is the WRC’s King of Consistency?

Feature
WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Sweden
Just how good is the WRC’s King of Consistency?