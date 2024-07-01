All Series
Video
Formula 1 Austrian GP

Video: F1 Austrian GP analysis as Verstappen and Norris clash

The 2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix certainly didn't hold back, especially towards the end with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen making contact while trying to secure the victory

But were the track limit rulings fair, or should more penalties have been issued?

Bryn Lucas chats with Alex Kalinauckas and Filip Cleeren to discuss the McLaren and Red Bull controversy, plus George Russell's ability to grab the win and more.

Mercedes F1 team set for clothing partner switch to Adidas

Mercedes F1 team set for clothing partner switch to Adidas
Lundgaard to replace Rossi at Arrow McLaren IndyCar team in 2025

Lundgaard to replace Rossi at Arrow McLaren IndyCar team in 2025
Horner: McLaren criticism of Verstappen "wrong and unfair"

Horner: McLaren criticism of Verstappen "wrong and unfair"
IndyCar’s incoming electrical hybrid engine system explained

IndyCar’s incoming electrical hybrid engine system explained

Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

By Alex Kalinauckas
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows

By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

By GP Racing
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings
