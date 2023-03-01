F1 2023's Testing Analysis - A Race Engineer Explains
What can Formula 1's scientific data show us about the upcoming 2023 season?
From fastest laps to pace versus degradation, we look at Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren and more to see what the data really can tell us ahead of the 2023 F1 season.
Special guest Blake Hinsey, ex-Red Bull Performance Engineer for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez (among others), joins F1 editor Jon Noble and host Martyn Lee, to review all the data and more.
