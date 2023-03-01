Subscribe
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP Video

F1 2023's Testing Analysis - A Race Engineer Explains

What can Formula 1's scientific data show us about the upcoming 2023 season?

From fastest laps to pace versus degradation, we look at Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren and more to see what the data really can tell us ahead of the 2023 F1 season.

Special guest Blake Hinsey, ex-Red Bull Performance Engineer for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez (among others), joins F1 editor Jon Noble and host Martyn Lee, to review all the data and more.

F1 revenue boosted to $2.5 billion in 2022 amid record fan attendance

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?

Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Jonathan Noble

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Stuart Codling

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Matt Somerfield

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Alex Kalinauckas

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

GP Racing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Matt Kew

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Alex Kalinauckas

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Luke Smith

