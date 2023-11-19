Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver?
Sin City turned out not to be a disappointment and instead provided a thriller of race as Max Verstappen took his 18th win of the season at Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The world champion claimed Red Bull's record 20th win of the season as he took the chequered flag ahead of Charles Leclerc.
The Ferrari driver snatched second from Sergio Perez, while there was drama further back with first lap incidents and a penalty for Verstappen.
Martyn Lee is joined by Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew to break down F1's newest venture.
