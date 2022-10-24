Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Next / Steiner: Haas F1 protests seeking consistency from FIA stewards
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Vettel will "miss the adrenaline" of last-lap Magnussen battle from F1

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel will "miss the adrenaline" of his wheel-to-wheel battle with Kevin Magnussen in Austin, but says he is not having second thoughts about his Formula 1 retirement.

By:


As the Silverstone squad enjoyed a surprise upturn in form at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, Vettel and teammate Lance Stroll were competing for the best of the rest spot in the early stages of Sunday's United States Grand Prix.

But as Stroll took himself out of the race by colliding with Alpine's Fernando Alonso, which yielded the Canadian a three-place grid penalty for Mexico, Vettel's race also nearly came undone due to a slow second pitstop.

The German, who is retiring from F1 at the end of this season after a glittering career, fought himself back into eighth with a pair of stunning overtakes around the outside of Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen, the latter move occurring on the final lap of the race.

While Vettel stressed his "decision was made" to call time on his F1 career, he admitted he will "miss the adrenaline" of his action-packed final stint at COTA.

"Obviously, I will miss these moments. That's not a secret," the four-time world champion said.

"But I did think long and hard making the decision and I also thought about these moments that I will miss the adrenaline and so on. Obviously, parts of me will miss those a lot; other parts are looking forward to what's coming."

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22



Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Vettel said it was a "total surprise" for Aston Martin to be quicker than its midfield rivals all weekend. But the Aston did lack the top speed to go for straightforward DRS overtakes.

Read Also:

Therefore he had to be bold by attacking Albon and Magnussen in the technical final sector, making nearly identical passes in the quadruple right-hander.

"It was a total surprise to be faster than McLaren and Alpine," he admitted. "I mean, we've looked after the tyres well, but I don't think that's the main factor.

"Obviously, without the slow pitstop we would have scored double the points. In return at least I had a fun race at the end, and we could recover some points.

"Unfortunately, we didn't have the pace down the straights to just pass comfortably, so I had to try something unusual, either on the brakes or in unusual spots. And I did and it worked most of the time.

"I definitely had some fun and I had tight battles, especially with Kevin at the end. It's a bit of a climax and he's one of the most difficult ones to overtake in the entire field. But he left just enough room and it was good fun for both of us."


Previous article


Next article




Filip Cleeren
Stroll: I gave Alonso "plenty of room" in United States GP crash


Stroll: I gave Alonso "plenty of room" in United States GP crash

Marko: De Vries should be AlphaTauri F1's team leader in 2023


Marko: De Vries should be AlphaTauri F1's team leader in 2023

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job


The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test


Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test

Porsche Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a contender for a seat in one of the German manufacturer's 963 LMDh prototypes after testing the car last week.

10 things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix


10 things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix

Formula 1's second trip to the United States in 2022 resulted in another win for Max Verstappen - but Lewis Hamilton gave him a run for his money in a thrilling Austin race. Here's a look at the 10 biggest talking points from the race

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn't answer


The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn't answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn't stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota's charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA


Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team is close to finalising an Accepted Breach Agreement regarding its cost cap procedural issue.

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen's recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull's dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors' champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver's performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock


13 h
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act


17 h
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?


Oct 22, 2022
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1's go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company's Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year's hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue


Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations


Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari's blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it's to mount a challenge in the years ahead


Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart's F1 union

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart's F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination


Oct 19, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin


Oct 18, 2022
