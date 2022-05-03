Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Williams engineers asked if entire F1 car could be stripped of paint
Formula 1 News

Vettel warns F1 can't become too reliant on DRS for passing

Sebastian Vettel thinks Formula 1 will head down the wrong path if overtaking becomes solely reliant on DRS.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Vettel warns F1 can't become too reliant on DRS for passing

While F1’s new 2022 cars have proved easier to follow each other in battle, the reduced slipstream effect has put a greater emphasis on the benefits gained by the Drag Reduction System.

The length of some DRS zones, like in Saudi Arabia, has also led to a situation where overtakes are virtually guaranteed for the car behind.

The recent Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola started in wet conditions, but drivers were not able to utilise DRS for several laps after the switch to dry tyres.

Vettel, who watched the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix from home after contracting coronavirus, thinks F1 needs to tread carefully when it comes to the reliance on DRS.

The four-time world champion is wary that DRS has increasingly become the only way for overtakes to happen, having originally been introduced as a way of giving drivers a greater chance of pulling off a pass.

Reflecting on the change to racing with the 2022 cars, Vettel said: “I think you can follow closer. But there is less drag effect as well and we do rely on the DRS probably more than in the past, to some extent.

“The interesting bit would be to take the DRS off and see how the racing really is, and if you are able to overtake a lot better than, let's say, in the past.

“I'm only a bit cautious for the DRS, because it was brought in as an assistance to help overtaking, but now it feels a bit like it's the only thing that allows you to overtake at times.”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, on the grid

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, on the grid

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Vettel believes that F1’s chiefs should ultimately target cars that do not need the DRS boost for overtakes to happen.

“Ideally, we have set of regulation that allows us to follow and race without DRS,” added Vettel.

“DRS hasn't been there for 70 years. It was brought in 10 years ago to help, as an experiment.

“I think an overtake should always be an effort and not dictated by you being in the zone and you get the DRS.

“The race in Jeddah, where you had the leaders braking for the DRS line to try and be the second one to cross that line, that's a different type of racing. I don't think we should go that way.

“But we're still early in the project. Definitely you can follow closer. Overtaking is still hard, but it should be an effort and it should be a reward when you manage to overtake.”

While the all-new cars for 2022 have been created to help improve the racing, F1's bosses were clear that they wanted to keep DRS initially to better understand how the new cars behaved in battle.

F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn was long clear, however, that the long-term aim was to get rid of it.

"I'd like to think we could reach a stage where DRS doesn't become so critical,” he said during the initial launch of the new regs.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"But it is a very easy thing to have or not have if we find the cars are able to battle with each other.

"Overtaking is the culmination of course, but having a great battle is critical, and where you have cars where they cannot follow each other consistently because the tyres degrade and because of the loss of performance, then you don't have such great battles.

"You can have a great battle where the guy who is leading still leads at the end, but you've had a great battle.

"We have made an effort to make sure we distinguish the difference between overtaking and racing.”

shares
comments
Williams engineers asked if entire F1 car could be stripped of paint
Previous article

Williams engineers asked if entire F1 car could be stripped of paint
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
VW says Audi/Porsche F1 entry in 2026 was ‘last chance’ for a decade
Formula 1

VW says Audi/Porsche F1 entry in 2026 was ‘last chance’ for a decade

Williams needed time to understand key Russell/Albon differences Miami GP
Formula 1

Williams needed time to understand key Russell/Albon differences

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Miami GP Plus
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel: Eighth place "like a victory" for troubled Aston Martin F1 team Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Eighth place "like a victory" for troubled Aston Martin F1 team

Krack: Aston Martin would be “foolish” not to want to keep Vettel in F1 Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Krack: Aston Martin would be “foolish” not to want to keep Vettel in F1

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Porpoising like a "virtual barrier" to Aston Martin's F1 progress
Formula 1

Porpoising like a "virtual barrier" to Aston Martin's F1 progress

Aston Martin no faster at Imola despite double points F1 finish - Krack Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin no faster at Imola despite double points F1 finish - Krack

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

Latest news

Vettel warns F1 can't become too reliant on DRS for passing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel warns F1 can't become too reliant on DRS for passing

Williams engineers asked if entire F1 car could be stripped of paint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams engineers asked if entire F1 car could be stripped of paint

Why F1 is such a good deal for Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 is such a good deal for Alfa Romeo

Steiner: No F1 pressure on Haas to lean into its US identity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: No F1 pressure on Haas to lean into its US identity

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Plus

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Plus

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Plus

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

OPINION: Although Imola hardly yielded a classic Formula 1 race in the 2022 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the atmosphere that enveloped the round underlined the value of hosting F1 races at classic venues, a scarcity in the championship's recent visits to less historic environs

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
What Russell's current Mercedes form ahead of Hamilton means for his F1 future Plus

What Russell's current Mercedes form ahead of Hamilton means for his F1 future

OPINION: It would not have taken much for Mercedes to have had a very different weekend at Imola, even if a podium was always out of reach. As it was, George Russell led the line for the Silver Arrows, far ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here’s how he got there and why such troubled times may benefit both team and younger driver in the years to come

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Leclerc must learn to settle for results in his bid to win an F1 title Plus

Why Leclerc must learn to settle for results in his bid to win an F1 title

OPINION: After a near-perfect opening trio of races to kick off 2022, Charles Leclerc revisited an old weakness at Imola when he got overconfident with the Variante Alta kerb and hit the barrier. From that error, Leclerc must learn to rein in his more overzealous moments if he is to fight for this year's Formula 1 title

Formula 1
Apr 26, 2022
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's first rain-afflicted race under the new rules set at Imola produced an intriguing spectacle, despite the sprint race going some way to redressing the natural order after qualifying produced a mixed grid. But while Red Bull seized full advantage to secure a comfortable 1-2 in the race, several big names dropped the ball

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
How Ferrari's Imola F1 blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise to maximum points Plus

How Ferrari's Imola F1 blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise to maximum points

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall Plus

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.