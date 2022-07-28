Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Sebastian Vettel's top F1 wins ranked Next / Why Vettel's retirement is a huge loss for F1 on and off-track
Formula 1 News

Vettel cites family as core reason behind F1 retirement decision

Sebastian Vettel says his Formula 1 retirement was prompted by feeling he could no longer give it the commitment needed alongside his desire to spend more time with his family.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Vettel cites family as core reason behind F1 retirement decision

The four-time world champion announced on Thursday that he would be leaving grand prix racing at the end of the year.

In a lengthy video that he posted on Instagram talking about his decision, Vettel said that the value he put on spending more time with his children had finally outweighed his passion for success in F1.

Read Also:

“Next to racing I have grown a family and I love being around them,” the Aston Martin driver said. 

“I have grown other interests outside of F1. My passion for racing and F1 comes with lots of time spent away from them, and takes a lot of energy.

“Committing to my passion the way I did, and the way I thought was right, does no longer go side-by-side with my wish to be a great father and husband.

“The energy it takes to become one with the car and the team to chase perfection, takes focus and commitment.

“My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values: helping them up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say goodbye and most importantly being able to learn from them and let them inspire me.

“Children are our future. Further I feel there is so much to explore and learn about life, and about myself. Speaking of the future, I feel we live in very decisive times and how we all shape these next years will determines our lives.”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Vettel recent years in F1 have seen him become much more engaged in social and environmental matters, and he again suggested he would likely become even more active on this front.

"My passion comes with certain aspects that I’ve learned to dislike,” he added. 

“They might be solved in the future but the will to apply that change has to grow much, much stronger, and has to be leading into action today.

“Talk is not enough and we cannot afford to wait. There is no alternative. The race is under way.”

Vettel also said that he felt grand prix racing was in good hands with a new generation of racing stars, and he looked now to the future rather than reflecting on his past successes.

“My best race? Still to come,” he explained.

“I believe in moving forwards and moving on. Time is a one -way street, and I want to go with the times. Looking back is only going to slow you down.

“I look forward to race down unknown tracks and I will be finding new challenges.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“The marks I left on track will stay until time, and rain will wash them away. New ones will be put down. Tomorrow belongs to those shaping today.

“The next corner is in good hands as the new generation has already turned in.

“I believe there is still a race to win. Farewell, and thanks for letting me share the track with you. I loved every bit of it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Sebastian Vettel's top F1 wins ranked
Previous article

Sebastian Vettel's top F1 wins ranked
Next article

Why Vettel's retirement is a huge loss for F1 on and off-track

Why Vettel's retirement is a huge loss for F1 on and off-track
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why more extreme F1 bodywork could be on the cards for 2023
Formula 1

Why more extreme F1 bodywork could be on the cards for 2023

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus
Formula 1

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

McLaren still feeling "aftershock" of Bahrain GP F1 troubles French GP
Formula 1

McLaren still feeling "aftershock" of Bahrain GP F1 troubles

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Leclerc reveals Vettel comfort text after French GP crash
Formula 1

Leclerc reveals Vettel comfort text after French GP crash

F1 drivers hope "great ambassador" Vettel stays on as GPDA director
Formula 1

F1 drivers hope "great ambassador" Vettel stays on as GPDA director

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel: F1 retirement decision "was in my head for so long"
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 retirement decision "was in my head for so long"

Who will replace Sebastian Vettel in F1? Assessing the contenders
Formula 1

Who will replace Sebastian Vettel in F1? Assessing the contenders

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Spanish GP Plus
Formula 1

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

Latest news

Leclerc reveals Vettel comfort text after French GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc reveals Vettel comfort text after French GP crash

Charles Leclerc has revealed retiring Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel sent him a text to console the Ferrari driver after his crash out of the French Grand Prix.

F1 drivers hope "great ambassador" Vettel stays on as GPDA director
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers hope "great ambassador" Vettel stays on as GPDA director

Several Formula 1 drivers have raised the possibility of Sebastian Vettel continuing as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association even after his retirement.

Vettel: F1 retirement decision "was in my head for so long"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 retirement decision "was in my head for so long"

Sebastian Vettel says his decision to retire from Formula 1 was "in my head for so long" and he feels relieved to have finally made it public.

Autosport writers' favourite Sebastian Vettel F1 drives
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite Sebastian Vettel F1 drives

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will retire from Formula 1 at the conclusion of the 2022 season, bringing down the curtain on a grand prix CV packed with top-drawer performances.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
7 h
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Plus

The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline Plus

The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP Plus

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.