Previous / Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory Next / Vettel "disappointed" to finish second in Hungary behind faultless Ocon
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

By:

Sebastian Vettel is one of four drivers who has been summoned by the Formula 1 race stewards over the pre-race ceremony procedure ahead of Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Vettel among drivers summoned over pre-race ceremony procedure

Vettel charged from 10th on the grid to finish second for Aston Martin at the Hungaroring after a chaotic race that saw seven drivers get caught up in crashes at the first corner.

Vettel moved up to third under the early red flag before taking second when Lewis Hamilton pitted one lap later than the field for slicks, leaving the Aston Martin driver only trailing Esteban Ocon.

Despite feeling he had more pace than Ocon, Vettel could not catch and pass the Alpine driver, leaving him to finish second.

But Vettel will now see the stewards after being summoned along with Carlos Sainz Jr, Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll for “alleged not following Race Director’s instruction” over “pre-race procedure”.

The document cited relates to the pre-race ceremony surrounding the We Race As One recognition and national anthem, setting out drivers’ duties in a three-minute period.

As it does not relate to the race, it is unlikely that a material penalty would be awarded, but it is the first time that the FIA stewards have investigated drivers over such a matter.

Vettel wore a rainbow-coloured t-shirt throughout the pre-race ceremonies on the grid with the words “Same Love” on it, having also worn rainbow shoes earlier this week as part of his support for the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary.

Part of the document from the FIA about the pre-race ceremony states that drivers must “remove their t-shirts” during the national anthem.

Asked about the summons on Sky Sports after the race, Vettel said he believed that it was related to his t-shirt.

“I heard it’s because I left my shirt on for the national anthem,” Vettel said.

“I’m happy if they disqualify me. They can do whatever they want to me, I don’t care. I would do it again.”

Race winner Ocon has also been summoned by the stewards over his post-race procedure, having failed to return his car to parc ferme, instead parking it at the end of the pit lane.

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

Previous article

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

Next article

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second in Hungary behind faultless Ocon

Vettel "disappointed" to finish second in Hungary behind faultless Ocon
Luke Smith
Luke Smith
Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

Bottas handed grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Bottas handed grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021

