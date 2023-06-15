Subscribe
Previous / Key signing a surprise boost for Alfa Romeo in F1 - Zhou Next / “Concerned” Russell says F1 not ready for blanket-free tyres in 2024
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run

Max Verstappen has revealed how Red Bull told him he was not allowed to join the team's Nurburgring Nordschleife Formula 1 demo run later this year.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Red Bull announced this week that four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has signed up to run alongside Daniel Ricciardo at a special event at the famous track in September.

Vettel is due to run the 2011 RB7 car that he took to that year's world championship, while Ricciardo will run in an RB8 from the following season. It will be the first time in a decade that F1 machinery has run at the venue.

Speaking ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Verstappen said that the idea of him joining the event was briefly discussed with Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko but was quickly ruled out.

"I wanted to do it, but I was not allowed by Helmut," explained Verstappen.

"He knew that I would try and go to the limits. I would have loved to do it."

While Verstappen probably has enough sway within Red Bull to have persuaded his bosses to change their minds, he said that he did not see much point in taking things further.

"I didn't want to start unnecessary issues," he said. "I heard this thing was coming up, and Helmut was sitting at the table when it came up, and he said: 'No, no, no, you're not doing that!'"

While the demo runs for Vettel and Ricciardo are purely for show, Verstappen has admitted that the temptation would have been there at the run to try to go for a lap record attempt.

The current record around the Nordschleife is held by Timo Bernhard, who lapped in 5m19.55 seconds in the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo in 2018 to beat Stefan Bellof's previous best from the 1983 1000km sportscar race.

Bernhard is the record-holder on the Nordschleife with a 5m19.55s lap from 2018

Bernhard is the record-holder on the Nordschleife with a 5m19.55s lap from 2018

Photo by: Porsche

"I would have definitely given it a go," smiled Verstappen.

"But you need not the demo tyres [that teams have to run with] and some proper tyres, which is not allowed."

Verstappen also reckons that the dangers of running at the Nordschleife in an old car are not dramatically different from some of the venues that F1 runs on.

"It's also risky to drive here," he said.

"It just depends on how you hit a barrier. But that's normally not the plan, of course. But hopefully one day I can do it."

Asked in which car he would like to do a run, he said: "Ideally, that would have been amazing in an F1 car. But if it's not allowed in an F1 car, then maybe one day in a GT3 car."

 
shares
comments

Key signing a surprise boost for Alfa Romeo in F1 - Zhou

“Concerned” Russell says F1 not ready for blanket-free tyres in 2024
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres

Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm” - Williams

Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm” - Williams

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm” - Williams Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm” - Williams

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Russell: Verstappen "less aggressive" in F1 2023

Russell: Verstappen "less aggressive" in F1 2023

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Russell: Verstappen "less aggressive" in F1 2023 Russell: Verstappen "less aggressive" in F1 2023

Verstappen vs Senna - wins, poles, podiums and more stats compared

Verstappen vs Senna - wins, poles, podiums and more stats compared

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Verstappen vs Senna - wins, poles, podiums and more stats compared Verstappen vs Senna - wins, poles, podiums and more stats compared

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

Formula 1

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

Red Bull warns of “race to the bottom” with salaries under F1 cost cap

Red Bull warns of “race to the bottom” with salaries under F1 cost cap

Formula 1

Red Bull warns of “race to the bottom” with salaries under F1 cost cap Red Bull warns of “race to the bottom” with salaries under F1 cost cap

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Latest news

Marquez insists Honda’s increased F1 involvement not harming MotoGP project

Marquez insists Honda’s increased F1 involvement not harming MotoGP project

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Marquez insists Honda’s increased F1 involvement not harming MotoGP project Marquez insists Honda’s increased F1 involvement not harming MotoGP project

Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches

Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches

F1 Formula 1

Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches

Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF

Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF

WEC WEC

Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe